Lone fan in the North!!!!

Biggest game of the year......



I put it on the big TV. Ask my family (5 others) if any want to watch. To which they all either give a flat no or a fake maybe



I forget the play, but I go insane, maybe the Hollin's catch or the Waddle TD...... In any event, I lose it with excitement.....once I regain any composure, my oldest son's girlfriend is up in the kitchen beside where I am watching and I make eye contact to see and she breaks out laughing at her insane maybe future FIL



Later my wife actually sits on the couch.......WHATTTTTTTT.....I forget she is there a little later as I am too engrossed in the game and I begin a 2 minute monologue discussion with myself and once done I notice her looking at me. I turn quickly to see she has looked up from her phone and she asks, "Were you talking to me?"



The only bad thing about these dolphin wins is that I celebrate them in solitude.



From a future Season Ticket Holder