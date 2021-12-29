 Lone fan in the North!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lone fan in the North!!!!

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Biggest game of the year......

I put it on the big TV. Ask my family (5 others) if any want to watch. To which they all either give a flat no or a fake maybe

I forget the play, but I go insane, maybe the Hollin's catch or the Waddle TD...... In any event, I lose it with excitement.....once I regain any composure, my oldest son's girlfriend is up in the kitchen beside where I am watching and I make eye contact to see and she breaks out laughing at her insane maybe future FIL

Later my wife actually sits on the couch.......WHATTTTTTTT.....I forget she is there a little later as I am too engrossed in the game and I begin a 2 minute monologue discussion with myself and once done I notice her looking at me. I turn quickly to see she has looked up from her phone and she asks, "Were you talking to me?"

The only bad thing about these dolphin wins is that I celebrate them in solitude.

From a future Season Ticket Holder
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I am with you bud. Lost my Dad in this sh!t of a year. He was the only one to watch with me due to the level of “passion” I demo during a game. My wife sits at her computer listening to fruitcake raw dog food podcasts while our two cavaliers hide from the abject terror I create in the TV room.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Fin-Loco said:
I am with you bud. Lost my Dad in this sh!t of a year. He was the only one to watch with me due to the level of “passion” I demo during a game. My wife sits at her computer listening to fruitcake raw dog food podcasts while our two cavaliers hide from the abject terror I create in the TV room.
Sorry to hear about your dad:frown
 
W

wontrememberthis

i watch alone too, but my son who is 2 1/2 hours away watches too and we message throughout the game about cool plays and players we like and hate, he's an eagles fan but we watch each other's games too when we can
 
