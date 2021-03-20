 Long shot FA year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Calling out this free agency year out as the long shot year.
Why most of these guys we have signed are big on talent but long on past injury histories or have made some off the field mistakes costing themselves some bucks.

This year is huge for us because it's year 3 of the Flores rebuild plan in Dolphinland and we will soon be able to determine if his past 2 sucessful years were a bit lucky or we finally have the right coach since Shula.

So far Flores has surprised let's hope it continues.
 
The draft will matter a lot more than FA. We need to nail it. We have to get 3 (WR, RB, OC) starters out of the first 4 picks.
 
