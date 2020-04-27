Long time lurker, first time posting

Hello, just wanted to introduce myself. Lifelong fins fan here due to my grandfather living in Miami and taking us to games and to watch them practice back in the 1970's and 80's. We grew up pretending to be Marino/Duper/Clayton with our Nerf football games in the street.



First time I have been really excited for the future of the Dolphins in a long long time (been tough since Ricky left for Australia).