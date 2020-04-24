Long wait between pick 70 and pick 136

M

madridfinfan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
302
Reaction score
20
I would love to somehow fill in the gap between our early 3 (pick 70) and our 2 late 4ths (136 and 141?). That’s basically 2 full rounds of waiting.

any ideas of how we could deal and maneuver to get into the late 3rd/early 4th (pick 100) range?
 
M

madridfinfan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
302
Reaction score
20
Wildbill3 said:
we have two second round picks and we had 3 first round picks, I think you might be a bit greedy.
Click to expand...
You probably right.
we have 3 5s, 2 6s, and 2 7s. Not sure what he formula would be, but we should somehow try to package a boatload of them. Can’t see ya drafting 15 rookies not to mention UDFA.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,899
Reaction score
4,692
Location
Allentown, Pa
Wildbill3 said:
we have two second round picks and we had 3 first round picks, I think you might be a bit greedy.
Click to expand...
Maybe but it’s a necessary greed IMO.

It always appeared picks 75-100 were going to be extra talented this year. Still shaping up to look that way.

We should be targeting specific players tonight and then do everything we can acquire them.

We have too many picks and still need starters so it would make

I suspect a Safety and RB will be two of our picks today and then we double up on the position tomorrow.

Could draft another OT and possibly a center at 56 or 70.

DE, DT and WR are only likely if the board lines up properly today. TE not likely as the strength of that position is after round 2 ends.

QB, OG, CB, ILB = not happening today. That still leaves a lot of positions in play.

Miami will spend tomorrow taking BPA and trading picks for 2021 picks.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
689
Reaction score
633
Location
Louisville, Ky
I'm sure there is more jockeying ahead. If our team wants to get in that range they most definitely have the ammo to do so. After drafting Tua, everything else to me is bonus time.
 
DolfanDaveInATX

DolfanDaveInATX

Starter
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
3,944
Reaction score
79
Location
Mason, MI
We now have five picks between 136 and 173. We'll package one of the 4ths with either 153 or 154 to move somewhere in the 110-115 range on Saturday.
 
Wildbill3

Wildbill3

Misery Loves Company
Administrator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 11, 2001
Messages
29,833
Reaction score
2,593
Age
41
Location
Kentucky
The Ghost said:
Maybe but it’s a necessary greed IMO.

It always appeared picks 75-100 were going to be extra talented this year. Still shaping up to look that way.

We should be targeting specific players tonight and then do everything we can acquire them.

We have too many picks and still need starters so it would make

I suspect a Safety and RB will be two of our picks today and then we double up on the position tomorrow.

Could draft another OT and possibly a center at 56 or 70.

DE, DT and WR are only likely if the board lines up properly today. TE not likely as the strength of that position is after round 2 ends.

QB, OG, CB, ILB = not happening today. That still leaves a lot of positions in play.

Miami will spend tomorrow taking BPA and trading picks for 2021 picks.
Click to expand...
go back to the dave Wanny drafts. Esp the ones after we traded for ricky williams, and drafted eddie moore, talk to me about a long wait then.
 
Wildbill3

Wildbill3

Misery Loves Company
Administrator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 11, 2001
Messages
29,833
Reaction score
2,593
Age
41
Location
Kentucky
SCOTTY said:
I believe that free 4th from GB will be used to push day 2 pick
Click to expand...
I'd really bet they try to move some picks to next year at some point as well as moving up and getting some more action in the 2nd and 3rd.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,899
Reaction score
4,692
Location
Allentown, Pa
Wildbill3 said:
go back to the dave Wanny drafts. Esp the ones after we traded for ricky williams, and drafted eddie moore, talk to me about a long wait then.
Click to expand...
I'd rather not. I am still recovering from all the picks we made in 2012 and 2013 after selecting Tannehill 8th overall. There wasn't a long wait in between the picks, just a long wait in between the picks that could actually contribute.

Eddie Moore was bad, Jason Allen? That was brutal. Knoxville has not been kind to Miami.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom