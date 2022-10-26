Look at the hole Edmonds missed…

BONG SHULA
Starter
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2007
- Messages
- 2,739
- Reaction score
- 5,723
- Location
- Canada
This is from the 4th down call. Terron and a combination of Eich/Williams opened up a beautiful hole for Edmonds on that play.
I was super critical of the call from MM, but the fact is they got the exact front they wanted on the play. Edmonds just missed a wide open hole. If that’s Mostert, it’s a first down + a race to the EZ with Minkah. There’s just one guy to beat.
I was super critical of the call from MM, but the fact is they got the exact front they wanted on the play. Edmonds just missed a wide open hole. If that’s Mostert, it’s a first down + a race to the EZ with Minkah. There’s just one guy to beat.