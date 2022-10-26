 Look at the hole Edmonds missed… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Look at the hole Edmonds missed…

This is from the 4th down call. Terron and a combination of Eich/Williams opened up a beautiful hole for Edmonds on that play.

I was super critical of the call from MM, but the fact is they got the exact front they wanted on the play. Edmonds just missed a wide open hole. If that’s Mostert, it’s a first down + a race to the EZ with Minkah. There’s just one guy to beat.

 
That's F'in brutal to watch!!!
 
I heard Alf on 3 yards per carry make this exact point after watching the All 22 but I didn’t believe it till I saw it with my own eyes.

Legit looks like the exact play call from the Ravens game where Edmonds gashed them late for like 20 yards before we went up a score. He just totally missed the hole this time. It was wide open and he cut it back into chaos.

No wonder MM was so confident in the play call after the game. He got the look he wanted, player just didn’t execute…

Increasingly think Edmonds is just not a good fit for this scheme. I’d try giving Ahmed some snaps as the 2.
 
Wow!!! Did not notice that when it happened...That's a posdibleTD looking at him in the face, forget the 1st down.
 
I still don't like the decision against a weak Steelers O with a rookie QB but yes, Edmonds, man.... him and his ham hands need to go even aside from this play.
 
