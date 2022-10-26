Look at the hole Edmonds missed…

I heard Alf on 3 yards per carry make this exact point after watching the All 22 but I didn’t believe it till I saw it with my own eyes.



Legit looks like the exact play call from the Ravens game where Edmonds gashed them late for like 20 yards before we went up a score. He just totally missed the hole this time. It was wide open and he cut it back into chaos.



No wonder MM was so confident in the play call after the game. He got the look he wanted, player just didn’t execute…



Increasingly think Edmonds is just not a good fit for this scheme. I’d try giving Ahmed some snaps as the 2.