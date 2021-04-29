 Look out for another 3-way trade if Pitts and Chase are gone. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Look out for another 3-way trade if Pitts and Chase are gone.

There were two separate tweets yesterday (linked below) that support a deal in place where Miami would move up from 18 to 9 (Benjamin Albright has connections to Broncos brass per CK and Matt Cannata at PFN was one of the guys that broke the Tunsil trade news). The only reason I could see this happening is if Pitts and Chase are gone and Miami has a deal in place to move down to maybe 19-20 with WFT or the Bears. Why would Miami do this? If the draft were to go this way Miami would ensure a QB goes at 7 and then Detroit would likely go OT as I believe as Dan Campbell doesn't seem to be the type to like undersized WR's and Carolina would not go WR as they have a great WR room. There would be no point in Miami staying at 6.

What I really hope is that this is a way to entice the Falcons to trade out of 4 by setting up a deal in place with WFT or the Bears and "let" the Falcons swoop in and take the deal instead of the Dolphins. Basically do the leg work for them in coming to trade terms. I know this is farfetched but I have hope.

 
Reported yesterday the Lions wanted to trade up to 4th to grab Chase but the asking price was too high.

Let the draft come and worry about all this later. No one has secret inside info.
 
While you are probably right, I am just looking for a narrative, I would say the Falcons want Qb trade-up compensation not what a normal trade chart would state. I doubt the Lions would be willing to do that.
 
The Dolphins are looking at taking their guy at 6 (Sewell or maybe Pitts) and then getting someone like Waddle at 9 and then probably trading back into the 1st round again.

There are so many plans A, B, C, etc.. and contingencies in this draft depending on how the draft falls. There are also so many smoke screens too!

We shall see how it all plays out shortly.
 
i hope we ball out and go huge
 
If we can't get Pitts and decide to trade back and miss out on Smith, Chase, and Waddle, who at WR is our consolation prize? Elijah Moore?
 
If we trade down to 9 through the 3 way trade I suggested I can only see 1 of Waddle or Smith going and I actually doubt either would go. I would think 6 - QB, 7-Sewell, 8-Slater and we have the same choices we would've had at 6.
 
Well if CK said it i know for certain its wrong. Dude is clueless about just about everything.
 
