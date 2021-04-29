Look out for another 3-way trade if Pitts and Chase are gone.

There were two separate tweets yesterday (linked below) that support a deal in place where Miami would move up from 18 to 9 (Benjamin Albright has connections to Broncos brass per CK and Matt Cannata at PFN was one of the guys that broke the Tunsil trade news). The only reason I could see this happening is if Pitts and Chase are gone and Miami has a deal in place to move down to maybe 19-20 with WFT or the Bears. Why would Miami do this? If the draft were to go this way Miami would ensure a QB goes at 7 and then Detroit would likely go OT as I believe as Dan Campbell doesn't seem to be the type to like undersized WR's and Carolina would not go WR as they have a great WR room. There would be no point in Miami staying at 6.



What I really hope is that this is a way to entice the Falcons to trade out of 4 by setting up a deal in place with WFT or the Bears and "let" the Falcons swoop in and take the deal instead of the Dolphins. Basically do the leg work for them in coming to trade terms. I know this is farfetched but I have hope.



