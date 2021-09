Also, the thing about blaming Grier is that you have to give these players a chance to develop. Everyone has been wanting to throw him under the bus before his term as the lone GM in charge of all hit that 3 year point.

Well, now we are there. This is season 3 where Grier has been steering the ship, and I think we can criticize or defend more fairly.

Sometimes we can tell a player is a bad pick, or sometimes we can tell if a guy was probably selected too high. But sometimes you don't know what a guy will become right away. I've tried to give Grier the benefit of the doubt up till now, but moving forward I think well-backed criticism is fair.