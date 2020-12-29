 ***Look who's coming to the 347 Club*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***Look who's coming to the 347 Club***

13marino13

13marino13

Where have all the good times gone
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
26,001
Reaction score
75,136
Location
Institutionalized in PA
Guys our next confirmed guest is retired Phins QB, Jay Fiedler.
1609274216883.png
Jay has graciously agreed to join us next week for a Q&A session in the 347 Club.
He is the last Miami Dolphins quarterback to win a playoff game, winning the 2000 AFC wild-card game, 23–17 in overtime, versus the Indianapolis Colts. Don't miss this opportunity to ask Jay about his Miami Dolphins career or about the Dolphin's current quarterback situation. This will be a GREAT Q&A!
Join Club 347 today and submit your questions!

 
Unlike a lot of posters here, he actually knows what it feels like for the Phins to win a playoff game, should be a great Q&A! Should be great hearing a first-hand perspective!

 
