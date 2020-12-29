Look who's coming to the 347 Club***

Guys our next confirmed guest is retired Phins QB, Jay Fiedler.

Jay has graciously agreed to join us next week for a Q&A session in the 347 Club.He is the last Miami Dolphins quarterback to win a playoff game, winning the 2000 AFC wild-card game, 23–17 in overtime, versus the Indianapolis Colts. Don't miss this opportunity to ask Jay about his Miami Dolphins career or about the Dolphin's current quarterback situation. This will be a GREAT Q&A!