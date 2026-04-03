Looking ahead 12 months: 2027 Free Agency

I was interested in who we might target in free agency next year so i asked ChatGPT and figured id share....The full class is huge and fluid, and many names will never actually hit the market due to extensions/tags .So this is a front-office style big board (Top 100) — tiered by value, age curve, and positional impact.TIER 1 – Elite franchise players (1–10)C.J. StroudWill Anderson Jr.Chris OlaveGeorge PickensKyle PittsBreece HallDevon WitherspoonJoey Porter Jr.Derwin James Jr.Jessie Bates IIITIER 2 – High-end stars (11–25)Bryce YoungKyler MurrayDrake LondonBrian BranchDanielle HunterDavante AdamsMatthew StaffordBaker MayfieldDeshaun WatsonTravon WalkerTrevor Lawrence (if option/extension not exercised)Jaycee HornChristian DarrisawRashawn SlaterPatrick Surtain II (if extended late)TIER 3 – Prime starters / ascending talent (26–50)Jaelan PhillipsKenneth Walker IIITravis EtienneTyler LinderbaumRiq WoolenQuay WalkerBoye MafeAlontae TaylorAlec PierceWan'Dale RobinsonRashid ShaheedOdafe OwehIsaiah LikelyJaquan BriskerNakobe DeanJahan DotsonDallas GoedertByron YoungKobie TurnerPuka NacuaDarious WilliamsKevin DotsonSteve AvilaCole KmetRashawn EvansTIER 4 – Solid starters / scheme fits (51–75)Devin LloydJamel DeanRomeo DoubsJaylen WatsonBryan CookChigoziem OkonkwoJauan JenningsCoby BryantEric StokesTyson CampbellGreg Newsome IIA.J. DillonSam HowellJoshua UcheOgbonnia OkoronkwoGrant CalcaterraFred JohnsonBrett TothReed BlankenshipWarren McClendon Jr.Colby ParkinsonDavis AllenEmmanuel ForbesJosh WallaceEthan EvansTIER 5 – Depth, upside, or aging vets (76–100)Aaron RodgersMike EvansTaylor DeckerKhalil HerbertDamien HarrisElijah MooreKadarius ToneySkyy MooreTerrace Marshall Jr.Donovan Peoples-JonesNick Westbrook-IkhineHunter LongHarrison BryantNoah GrayCole TurnerIsaiah SpillerZamir WhiteJerome FordD’Ernest JohnsonK.J. OsbornMack HollinsJosh ReynoldsKendrick BourneAllen LazardMarquez Valdes-ScantlingBig Picture Takeaways1. This class is unusually youngMany 2022–2023 draft players hit this windowThat’s why Tier 1 is stacked with prime-age stars2. Most Tier 1–2 players won’t hit free agencyTeams will:Extend (Stroud, Anderson, Olave types)Franchise tag (Pickens, Hall types)Meaning the real 2027 market will likely look closer to Tier 3–5 heavy3. Premium positions dominate the topQB, WR, EDGE, CB = highest tiersRB/TE appear but rarely crack Tier 14. Volatility is extremely highInjuriesBreakoutsCap casualtiesThis board will change dramatically over the next 12–18 months.Looking at whos realistic to hit FA in 2027Using contract data + typical NFL behavior:VERY UNLIKELY to hit FA (remove from board)C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. → auto extensionsChris Olave, Devon Witherspoon → cornerstone playersMost 2022–2023 stars → 5th-year options + extensionsThese players almost never reach open market.MOST LIKELY TO HIT FREE AGENCYThese fall into 4 categories:Veteran stars (age 29–33)Good starters teams won’t overpayCap casualties“Second contract” players not worth elite moneyREALISTIC 2027 FREE AGENT BOARD (Top ~35)Tier 1 – Realistic impact starters (10–12 players)George PickensMichael Pittman Jr.Kayvon ThibodeauxDaron PayneBrian O'NeillMike OnwenuJessie Bates IIIBryce HuffElgton JenkinsThese are prime-age starters with legit chance to move teamsTier 2 – Strong starters / scheme fits (13–25)Laremy Tunsil (if traded/not extended)Orlando Brown Jr.Kevin DotsonVita VeaUchenna NwosuJeremy ChinnTremaine EdmundsDarious WilliamsBlake CashmanSteve AvilaMatthew BergeronLuke MusgraveTier 3 – Mid-tier starters / upside bets (26–35)B.J. OjulariDerick HallMichael MayerJonathan MingoColby ParkinsonEzra ClevelandGarrett BradburyRyan NeuzilAnthony NelsonSean BuntingTier 4 – Short-term veteran upgrades (situational)Matthew Stafford (possible retirement)Davante AdamsTrent WilliamsCameron HeywardThese depend heavily on age/retirement decisionsStep 2: Miami Dolphins Target Board (REALISTIC)Now this is the important partDolphins roster tendencies under Chris Grier:Prioritize speed + pass rushConstantly need offensive line helpSpend on secondary playmakersAvoid big RB contractsTIER 1 TARGETS (Perfect fits)Offensive Line (BIGGEST NEED)Elgton JenkinsMike OnwenuKevin DotsonMiami’s OL has been a long-term issue—these are plug-and-play upgrades.Pass Rush / Front 7Kayvon Thibodeaux(if he hits market)Bryce HuffDaron PaynePairing another rusher with Phillips/Chubb-type builds elite defense.TIER 2 TARGETS (Strong fits)SecondaryJessie Bates IIIJeremy ChinnEspecially if:They want more versatilityWeaponsGeorge PickensMichael Pittman Jr.Big-bodied WR complements Tyreek/Waddle speed.TIER 3 TARGETS (Value signings)Luke Musgrave (vertical TE fit)Matthew BergeronB.J. Ojulari (upside)Ideal Dolphins 2027 FA StrategyDREAM SCENARIO:Sign 1 elite OL (Jenkins/Onwenu)Add 1 pass rusher (Huff/Thibodeaux)Add 1 physical WR (Pickens)That fixes:ProtectionPhysicalityRed-zone offenseFinal TakeawaysThe real 2027 FA class is MUCH thinner at the topThe best value will come from:OLPass rushersMid-tier ascending playersMiami specifically should:Avoid chasing QBs/RBsAttack OL + DL aggressively