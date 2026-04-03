Looking ahead 12 months: 2027 Free Agency

MrChadRico
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- Aug 18, 2018
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I was interested in who we might target in free agency next year so i asked ChatGPT and figured id share....
The full class is huge and fluid, and many names will never actually hit the market due to extensions/tags .
So this is a front-office style big board (Top 100) — tiered by value, age curve, and positional impact.
TIER 1 – Elite franchise players (1–10)
C.J. Stroud
Will Anderson Jr.
Chris Olave
George Pickens
Kyle Pitts
Breece Hall
Devon Witherspoon
Joey Porter Jr.
Derwin James Jr.
Jessie Bates III
TIER 2 – High-end stars (11–25)
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
Drake London
Brian Branch
Danielle Hunter
Davante Adams
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
Deshaun Watson
Travon Walker
Trevor Lawrence (if option/extension not exercised)
Jaycee Horn
Christian Darrisaw
Rashawn Slater
Patrick Surtain II (if extended late)
TIER 3 – Prime starters / ascending talent (26–50)
Jaelan Phillips
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne
Tyler Linderbaum
Riq Woolen
Quay Walker
Boye Mafe
Alontae Taylor
Alec Pierce
Wan'Dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
Odafe Oweh
Isaiah Likely
Jaquan Brisker
Nakobe Dean
Jahan Dotson
Dallas Goedert
Byron Young
Kobie Turner
Puka Nacua
Darious Williams
Kevin Dotson
Steve Avila
Cole Kmet
Rashawn Evans
TIER 4 – Solid starters / scheme fits (51–75)
Devin Lloyd
Jamel Dean
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Watson
Bryan Cook
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Jauan Jennings
Coby Bryant
Eric Stokes
Tyson Campbell
Greg Newsome II
A.J. Dillon
Sam Howell
Joshua Uche
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Grant Calcaterra
Fred Johnson
Brett Toth
Reed Blankenship
Warren McClendon Jr.
Colby Parkinson
Davis Allen
Emmanuel Forbes
Josh Wallace
Ethan Evans
TIER 5 – Depth, upside, or aging vets (76–100)
Aaron Rodgers
Mike Evans
Taylor Decker
Khalil Herbert
Damien Harris
Elijah Moore
Kadarius Toney
Skyy Moore
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Hunter Long
Harrison Bryant
Noah Gray
Cole Turner
Isaiah Spiller
Zamir White
Jerome Ford
D’Ernest Johnson
K.J. Osborn
Mack Hollins
Josh Reynolds
Kendrick Bourne
Allen Lazard
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Big Picture Takeaways
1. This class is unusually young
Many 2022–2023 draft players hit this window
That’s why Tier 1 is stacked with prime-age stars
2. Most Tier 1–2 players won’t hit free agency
Teams will:
Extend (Stroud, Anderson, Olave types)
Franchise tag (Pickens, Hall types)
Meaning the real 2027 market will likely look closer to Tier 3–5 heavy
3. Premium positions dominate the top
QB, WR, EDGE, CB = highest tiers
RB/TE appear but rarely crack Tier 1
4. Volatility is extremely high
Injuries
Breakouts
Cap casualties
This board will change dramatically over the next 12–18 months.
Looking at whos realistic to hit FA in 2027
Using contract data + typical NFL behavior:
VERY UNLIKELY to hit FA (remove from board)
C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. → auto extensions
Chris Olave, Devon Witherspoon → cornerstone players
Most 2022–2023 stars → 5th-year options + extensions
These players almost never reach open market.
MOST LIKELY TO HIT FREE AGENCY
These fall into 4 categories:
Veteran stars (age 29–33)
Good starters teams won’t overpay
Cap casualties
“Second contract” players not worth elite money
REALISTIC 2027 FREE AGENT BOARD (Top ~35)
Tier 1 – Realistic impact starters (10–12 players)
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Daron Payne
Brian O'Neill
Mike Onwenu
Jessie Bates III
Bryce Huff
Elgton Jenkins
These are prime-age starters with legit chance to move teams
Tier 2 – Strong starters / scheme fits (13–25)
Laremy Tunsil (if traded/not extended)
Orlando Brown Jr.
Kevin Dotson
Vita Vea
Uchenna Nwosu
Jeremy Chinn
Tremaine Edmunds
Darious Williams
Blake Cashman
Steve Avila
Matthew Bergeron
Luke Musgrave
Tier 3 – Mid-tier starters / upside bets (26–35)
B.J. Ojulari
Derick Hall
Michael Mayer
Jonathan Mingo
Colby Parkinson
Ezra Cleveland
Garrett Bradbury
Ryan Neuzil
Anthony Nelson
Sean Bunting
Tier 4 – Short-term veteran upgrades (situational)
Matthew Stafford (possible retirement)
Davante Adams
Trent Williams
Cameron Heyward
These depend heavily on age/retirement decisions
Step 2: Miami Dolphins Target Board (REALISTIC)
Now this is the important part
Dolphins roster tendencies under Chris Grier:
Prioritize speed + pass rush
Constantly need offensive line help
Spend on secondary playmakers
Avoid big RB contracts
TIER 1 TARGETS (Perfect fits)
Offensive Line (BIGGEST NEED)
Elgton Jenkins
Mike Onwenu
Kevin Dotson
Miami’s OL has been a long-term issue—these are plug-and-play upgrades.
Pass Rush / Front 7
Kayvon Thibodeaux (if he hits market)
Bryce Huff
Daron Payne
Pairing another rusher with Phillips/Chubb-type builds elite defense.
TIER 2 TARGETS (Strong fits)
Secondary
Jessie Bates III
Jeremy Chinn
Especially if:
They want more versatility
Weapons
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
Big-bodied WR complements Tyreek/Waddle speed.
TIER 3 TARGETS (Value signings)
Luke Musgrave (vertical TE fit)
Matthew Bergeron
B.J. Ojulari (upside)
Ideal Dolphins 2027 FA Strategy
DREAM SCENARIO:
Sign 1 elite OL (Jenkins/Onwenu)
Add 1 pass rusher (Huff/Thibodeaux)
Add 1 physical WR (Pickens)
That fixes:
Protection
Physicality
Red-zone offense
Final Takeaways
The real 2027 FA class is MUCH thinner at the top
The best value will come from:
OL
Pass rushers
Mid-tier ascending players
Miami specifically should:
Avoid chasing QBs/RBs
Attack OL + DL aggressively
The full class is huge and fluid, and many names will never actually hit the market due to extensions/tags .
So this is a front-office style big board (Top 100) — tiered by value, age curve, and positional impact.
TIER 1 – Elite franchise players (1–10)
C.J. Stroud
Will Anderson Jr.
Chris Olave
George Pickens
Kyle Pitts
Breece Hall
Devon Witherspoon
Joey Porter Jr.
Derwin James Jr.
Jessie Bates III
TIER 2 – High-end stars (11–25)
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
Drake London
Brian Branch
Danielle Hunter
Davante Adams
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
Deshaun Watson
Travon Walker
Trevor Lawrence (if option/extension not exercised)
Jaycee Horn
Christian Darrisaw
Rashawn Slater
Patrick Surtain II (if extended late)
TIER 3 – Prime starters / ascending talent (26–50)
Jaelan Phillips
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne
Tyler Linderbaum
Riq Woolen
Quay Walker
Boye Mafe
Alontae Taylor
Alec Pierce
Wan'Dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
Odafe Oweh
Isaiah Likely
Jaquan Brisker
Nakobe Dean
Jahan Dotson
Dallas Goedert
Byron Young
Kobie Turner
Puka Nacua
Darious Williams
Kevin Dotson
Steve Avila
Cole Kmet
Rashawn Evans
TIER 4 – Solid starters / scheme fits (51–75)
Devin Lloyd
Jamel Dean
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Watson
Bryan Cook
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Jauan Jennings
Coby Bryant
Eric Stokes
Tyson Campbell
Greg Newsome II
A.J. Dillon
Sam Howell
Joshua Uche
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Grant Calcaterra
Fred Johnson
Brett Toth
Reed Blankenship
Warren McClendon Jr.
Colby Parkinson
Davis Allen
Emmanuel Forbes
Josh Wallace
Ethan Evans
TIER 5 – Depth, upside, or aging vets (76–100)
Aaron Rodgers
Mike Evans
Taylor Decker
Khalil Herbert
Damien Harris
Elijah Moore
Kadarius Toney
Skyy Moore
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Hunter Long
Harrison Bryant
Noah Gray
Cole Turner
Isaiah Spiller
Zamir White
Jerome Ford
D’Ernest Johnson
K.J. Osborn
Mack Hollins
Josh Reynolds
Kendrick Bourne
Allen Lazard
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Big Picture Takeaways
1. This class is unusually young
Many 2022–2023 draft players hit this window
That’s why Tier 1 is stacked with prime-age stars
2. Most Tier 1–2 players won’t hit free agency
Teams will:
Extend (Stroud, Anderson, Olave types)
Franchise tag (Pickens, Hall types)
Meaning the real 2027 market will likely look closer to Tier 3–5 heavy
3. Premium positions dominate the top
QB, WR, EDGE, CB = highest tiers
RB/TE appear but rarely crack Tier 1
4. Volatility is extremely high
Injuries
Breakouts
Cap casualties
This board will change dramatically over the next 12–18 months.
Looking at whos realistic to hit FA in 2027
Using contract data + typical NFL behavior:
VERY UNLIKELY to hit FA (remove from board)
C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. → auto extensions
Chris Olave, Devon Witherspoon → cornerstone players
Most 2022–2023 stars → 5th-year options + extensions
These players almost never reach open market.
MOST LIKELY TO HIT FREE AGENCY
These fall into 4 categories:
Veteran stars (age 29–33)
Good starters teams won’t overpay
Cap casualties
“Second contract” players not worth elite money
REALISTIC 2027 FREE AGENT BOARD (Top ~35)
Tier 1 – Realistic impact starters (10–12 players)
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Daron Payne
Brian O'Neill
Mike Onwenu
Jessie Bates III
Bryce Huff
Elgton Jenkins
These are prime-age starters with legit chance to move teams
Tier 2 – Strong starters / scheme fits (13–25)
Laremy Tunsil (if traded/not extended)
Orlando Brown Jr.
Kevin Dotson
Vita Vea
Uchenna Nwosu
Jeremy Chinn
Tremaine Edmunds
Darious Williams
Blake Cashman
Steve Avila
Matthew Bergeron
Luke Musgrave
Tier 3 – Mid-tier starters / upside bets (26–35)
B.J. Ojulari
Derick Hall
Michael Mayer
Jonathan Mingo
Colby Parkinson
Ezra Cleveland
Garrett Bradbury
Ryan Neuzil
Anthony Nelson
Sean Bunting
Tier 4 – Short-term veteran upgrades (situational)
Matthew Stafford (possible retirement)
Davante Adams
Trent Williams
Cameron Heyward
These depend heavily on age/retirement decisions
Step 2: Miami Dolphins Target Board (REALISTIC)
Now this is the important part
Dolphins roster tendencies under Chris Grier:
Prioritize speed + pass rush
Constantly need offensive line help
Spend on secondary playmakers
Avoid big RB contracts
TIER 1 TARGETS (Perfect fits)
Offensive Line (BIGGEST NEED)
Elgton Jenkins
Mike Onwenu
Kevin Dotson
Miami’s OL has been a long-term issue—these are plug-and-play upgrades.
Pass Rush / Front 7
Kayvon Thibodeaux (if he hits market)
Bryce Huff
Daron Payne
Pairing another rusher with Phillips/Chubb-type builds elite defense.
TIER 2 TARGETS (Strong fits)
Secondary
Jessie Bates III
Jeremy Chinn
Especially if:
They want more versatility
Weapons
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
Big-bodied WR complements Tyreek/Waddle speed.
TIER 3 TARGETS (Value signings)
Luke Musgrave (vertical TE fit)
Matthew Bergeron
B.J. Ojulari (upside)
Ideal Dolphins 2027 FA Strategy
DREAM SCENARIO:
Sign 1 elite OL (Jenkins/Onwenu)
Add 1 pass rusher (Huff/Thibodeaux)
Add 1 physical WR (Pickens)
That fixes:
Protection
Physicality
Red-zone offense
Final Takeaways
The real 2027 FA class is MUCH thinner at the top
The best value will come from:
OL
Pass rushers
Mid-tier ascending players
Miami specifically should:
Avoid chasing QBs/RBs
Attack OL + DL aggressively