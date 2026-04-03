 Looking ahead 12 months: 2027 Free Agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looking ahead 12 months: 2027 Free Agency

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

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I was interested in who we might target in free agency next year so i asked ChatGPT and figured id share....

The full class is huge and fluid, and many names will never actually hit the market due to extensions/tags .

So this is a front-office style big board (Top 100) — tiered by value, age curve, and positional impact.

🟥 TIER 1 – Elite franchise players (1–10)
C.J. Stroud
Will Anderson Jr.
Chris Olave
George Pickens
Kyle Pitts
Breece Hall
Devon Witherspoon
Joey Porter Jr.
Derwin James Jr.
Jessie Bates III
🟧 TIER 2 – High-end stars (11–25)
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
Drake London
Brian Branch
Danielle Hunter
Davante Adams
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
Deshaun Watson
Travon Walker
Trevor Lawrence (if option/extension not exercised)
Jaycee Horn
Christian Darrisaw
Rashawn Slater
Patrick Surtain II (if extended late)
🟨 TIER 3 – Prime starters / ascending talent (26–50)
Jaelan Phillips
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne
Tyler Linderbaum
Riq Woolen
Quay Walker
Boye Mafe
Alontae Taylor
Alec Pierce
Wan'Dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
Odafe Oweh
Isaiah Likely
Jaquan Brisker
Nakobe Dean
Jahan Dotson
Dallas Goedert
Byron Young
Kobie Turner
Puka Nacua
Darious Williams
Kevin Dotson
Steve Avila
Cole Kmet
Rashawn Evans
🟩 TIER 4 – Solid starters / scheme fits (51–75)
Devin Lloyd
Jamel Dean
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Watson
Bryan Cook
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Jauan Jennings
Coby Bryant
Eric Stokes
Tyson Campbell
Greg Newsome II
A.J. Dillon
Sam Howell
Joshua Uche
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Grant Calcaterra
Fred Johnson
Brett Toth
Reed Blankenship
Warren McClendon Jr.
Colby Parkinson
Davis Allen
Emmanuel Forbes
Josh Wallace
Ethan Evans
🟦 TIER 5 – Depth, upside, or aging vets (76–100)
Aaron Rodgers
Mike Evans
Taylor Decker
Khalil Herbert
Damien Harris
Elijah Moore
Kadarius Toney
Skyy Moore
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Hunter Long
Harrison Bryant
Noah Gray
Cole Turner
Isaiah Spiller
Zamir White
Jerome Ford
D’Ernest Johnson
K.J. Osborn
Mack Hollins
Josh Reynolds
Kendrick Bourne
Allen Lazard
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
🔑 Big Picture Takeaways
🧠 1. This class is unusually young
Many 2022–2023 draft players hit this window
That’s why Tier 1 is stacked with prime-age stars
💰 2. Most Tier 1–2 players won’t hit free agency

Teams will:

Extend (Stroud, Anderson, Olave types)
Franchise tag (Pickens, Hall types)

👉 Meaning the real 2027 market will likely look closer to Tier 3–5 heavy

🏈 3. Premium positions dominate the top
QB, WR, EDGE, CB = highest tiers
RB/TE appear but rarely crack Tier 1
⚠️ 4. Volatility is extremely high
Injuries
Breakouts
Cap casualties

This board will change dramatically over the next 12–18 months.

Looking at whos realistic to hit FA in 2027

Using contract data + typical NFL behavior:

❌ VERY UNLIKELY to hit FA (remove from board)
C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. → auto extensions
Chris Olave, Devon Witherspoon → cornerstone players
Most 2022–2023 stars → 5th-year options + extensions

👉 These players almost never reach open market.

✅ MOST LIKELY TO HIT FREE AGENCY

These fall into 4 categories:

Veteran stars (age 29–33)
Good starters teams won’t overpay
Cap casualties
“Second contract” players not worth elite money
🏈 REALISTIC 2027 FREE AGENT BOARD (Top ~35)
🟥 Tier 1 – Realistic impact starters (10–12 players)
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Daron Payne
Brian O'Neill
Mike Onwenu
Jessie Bates III
Bryce Huff
Elgton Jenkins

📌 These are prime-age starters with legit chance to move teams

🟧 Tier 2 – Strong starters / scheme fits (13–25)
Laremy Tunsil (if traded/not extended)
Orlando Brown Jr.
Kevin Dotson
Vita Vea
Uchenna Nwosu
Jeremy Chinn
Tremaine Edmunds
Darious Williams
Blake Cashman
Steve Avila
Matthew Bergeron
Luke Musgrave
🟨 Tier 3 – Mid-tier starters / upside bets (26–35)
B.J. Ojulari
Derick Hall
Michael Mayer
Jonathan Mingo
Colby Parkinson
Ezra Cleveland
Garrett Bradbury
Ryan Neuzil
Anthony Nelson
Sean Bunting
🧓 Tier 4 – Short-term veteran upgrades (situational)
Matthew Stafford (possible retirement)
Davante Adams
Trent Williams
Cameron Heyward

📌 These depend heavily on age/retirement decisions

🐬 Step 2: Miami Dolphins Target Board (REALISTIC)

Now this is the important part 👇

🔥 Dolphins roster tendencies under Chris Grier:
Prioritize speed + pass rush
Constantly need offensive line help
Spend on secondary playmakers
Avoid big RB contracts
🐬 TIER 1 TARGETS (Perfect fits)
🧱 Offensive Line (BIGGEST NEED)
Elgton Jenkins ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Mike Onwenu ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Kevin Dotson ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 Miami’s OL has been a long-term issue—these are plug-and-play upgrades.

💥 Pass Rush / Front 7
Kayvon Thibodeaux ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (if he hits market)
Bryce Huff ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Daron Payne ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 Pairing another rusher with Phillips/Chubb-type builds elite defense.

🐬 TIER 2 TARGETS (Strong fits)
🛡️ Secondary
Jessie Bates III
Jeremy Chinn

👉 Especially if:

They want more versatility
🎯 Weapons
George Pickens ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Michael Pittman Jr. ⭐⭐⭐

👉 Big-bodied WR complements Tyreek/Waddle speed.

🐬 TIER 3 TARGETS (Value signings)
Luke Musgrave (vertical TE fit)
Matthew Bergeron
B.J. Ojulari (upside)
🎯 Ideal Dolphins 2027 FA Strategy
🧩 DREAM SCENARIO:
Sign 1 elite OL (Jenkins/Onwenu)
Add 1 pass rusher (Huff/Thibodeaux)
Add 1 physical WR (Pickens)

👉 That fixes:

Protection
Physicality
Red-zone offense
🔑 Final Takeaways
The real 2027 FA class is MUCH thinner at the top
The best value will come from:
OL
Pass rushers
Mid-tier ascending players
Miami specifically should:
👉 Avoid chasing QBs/RBs
👉 Attack OL + DL aggressively
 
I mean you have to spend up to 90 percent of your cap so we should be able to be players in the game.

However I don’t think we’ll see Tyree Hill Jalen Ramsey money thrown around to any one individual

And I’m good with that

If he’s good, Let the evaluator build a balanced team with good character hard work and toughness types
 
Last edited:
Think a lot of those guys you listed will have extensions by then, there’s no chance that guys like Will Anderson and CJ Stroud will not get extended by then. Think we should hold off on prognosticating till we have a better idea of who will be available and what our needs are after this draft.
 
Finsup81 said:
Think a lot of those guys you listed will have extensions by then, there’s no chance that guys like Will Anderson and CJ Stroud will not get extended by then. Think we should hold off on prognosticating till we have a better idea of who will be available and what our needs are after this draft.
Click to expand...
Hard to say what our priorities will be a year out.

Will have to see what we have in this years draft class and how our Dline from last years rookies, among other things.

Chances are we will still need a pass rusher, Corner and maybe Oline.
 
Im not crazy about the Pickens suggestion. It made me wonder, when was the last time a top 5 paid WR even won a Superbowl? So again, I asked AI....

When was the last time a WR who was paid top 5 at his position was on a superbowl winning team?

The short answer:

👉 The most recent clear example is Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI (2021 season).

🏆 Why Cooper Kupp counts​

  • Signed a massive extension in 2020 that made him one of the highest-paid WRs in the NFL
  • By the 2021 Super Bowl run, he was effectively:
    • Top 5 in total value
    • Playing at a historic level (Triple Crown season)
👉 He was both:

  • Elite production
  • Elite-paid receiver on a championship team

🧠 Important nuance (this is where it gets interesting)​

This almost never happens, and here’s why:

💰 Timing matters more than the contract​

Most Super Bowl teams follow this pattern:

  1. WR is elite but still on rookie deal
    • Example: Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals – SB appearance)
  2. WR gets paid AFTER the Super Bowl window
    • Example: Tyreek Hill left KC after winning
  3. Or team spreads money elsewhere (QB, OL, DL)

📉 Recent Super Bowl winners (WR spending reality)​

🏆

  • No top-5 paid WR
  • Won AFTER trading Tyreek Hill

🏆

  • Mike Evans was highly paid
  • BUT not top-5 cap hit at the time due to structure

🏆

  • Never had a top-5 paid WR during titles

📊 The real takeaway​

👉 Cooper Kupp (2021 Rams) is the last clean example

And even that one has an asterisk because:

  • His cap hit wasn’t crippling yet
  • The Rams went “all-in” with a veteran roster

🔥 Big-picture conclusion​

Teams rarely win Super Bowls with a WR who is:

  • Top 5 paid
  • AND taking up major cap space
Because:

  • QB + OL + pass rush > WR spending in team building

🐬 Why this matters (for your Dolphins thinking)​

If you’re thinking about Miami:

  • Paying both Tyreek Hill + Jaylen Waddle top dollar long-term
    👉 Historically NOT a Super Bowl formula
Successful model is:

  • 1 elite WR + balanced roster
  • OR elite QB carrying value elsewhere
If you want, I can:
✅ Show every Super Bowl winner since 2000 and their WR cap ranks
✅ Or break down how teams allocate cap to win championships (by position)

Yes please break down both of those suggestions

Great question—this gets right to the core of how Super Bowl teams are actually built. I’ll break it into two clean parts:

🏆 PART 1: Super Bowl Winners Since 2000 — WR Cap Rank​

👉 Instead of raw dollars (which change yearly), the key is WR room cap rank on the team / league.

📊 Summary of the last 25 Super Bowl winners​

🟥 Top-5 paid WR on roster at time of win​

  • ONLY clear case:
    • Cooper Kupp – Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LVI)
👉 That’s 1 out of 25 (~4%)

🟧 Top-10 WR spending teams​

  • A few borderline cases:
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020) – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin
    • Philadelphia Eagles (2017) – deep WR room, not elite-paid
👉 Still rare and usually tied to:

  • Veteran QB on short window (Brady)
  • Or unusually deep roster

🟨 Most common outcome (by far)​

👉 WR spending ranked ~15th–25th in the league

Examples:

  • Kansas City Chiefs (2023, 2024)
    • No elite-paid WR after Tyreek Hill trade
  • New England Patriots dynasty
    • Never paid WRs top-tier money
  • Seattle Seahawks (2013)
    • Defense-heavy, cheap offense
  • Denver Broncos (2015)
    • Defense + aging QB, not WR-driven

📉 Key stat​

👉 ~80–90% of Super Bowl winners did NOT have a top-10 paid WR

🧠 PART 2: How Super Bowl Teams Actually Allocate Cap​

This is the part most fans miss.

🧱 Where winning teams SPEND money​

1. Quarterback (obviously)​

  • Either:
    • Elite QB on big deal
    • OR young QB on rookie deal (BEST window)
Examples:

  • Patrick Mahomes (cheap early → wins)
  • Tom Brady (team-friendly deals)

2. Offensive Line (hugely consistent)​

Almost every winner:

  • Invests heavily in OL OR drafts/develops well
Examples:

  • Eagles (elite OL factory)
  • Chiefs rebuilt OL after SB loss → won again

3. Defensive Line / Pass Rush​

👉 This is the second most consistent spending priority

  • San Francisco 49ers model (even without SB win)
  • Los Angeles Rams (Aaron Donald era)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020 front 7)

4. Secondary (situational but important)​

  • Teams pay:
    • 1 elite CB or safety
    • Fill rest with value players

🚫 Where winners usually DON’T overspend​

❌ Wide Receiver​

  • High-end WRs are:
    • Luxury pieces, not foundations

❌ Running Back​

  • Almost never big-money investments

📊 Typical Super Bowl roster formula​

🏆 Winning blueprint:​

  • QB: Elite OR rookie deal
  • OL: Top 10 unit
  • DL/Pass rush: Top 10 investment
  • WR: 1 star + cheap depth
  • Defense: Fast, deep, rotational



######


After reading this it makes me wanna trade Achane before we break the bank on him even more. Ive always been on team "trade Achane" but this just cements it.
 
Finsup81 said:
Think a lot of those guys you listed will have extensions by then, there’s no chance that guys like Will Anderson and CJ Stroud will not get extended by then. Think we should hold off on prognosticating till we have a better idea of who will be available and what our needs are after this draft.
Click to expand...
Yea.... it actually goes into the players that are likley going to be FAs and whos likley not, just gotta read the whole thing.
 
MrChadRico said:
I was interested in who we might target in free agency next year so i asked ChatGPT and figured id share....

The full class is huge and fluid, and many names will never actually hit the market due to extensions/tags .

So this is a front-office style big board (Top 100) — tiered by value, age curve, and positional impact.

🟥 TIER 1 – Elite franchise players (1–10)
C.J. Stroud
Will Anderson Jr.
Chris Olave
George Pickens
Kyle Pitts
Breece Hall
Devon Witherspoon
Joey Porter Jr.
Derwin James Jr.
Jessie Bates III
🟧 TIER 2 – High-end stars (11–25)
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
Drake London
Brian Branch
Danielle Hunter
Davante Adams
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
Deshaun Watson
Travon Walker
Trevor Lawrence (if option/extension not exercised)
Jaycee Horn
Christian Darrisaw
Rashawn Slater
Patrick Surtain II (if extended late)
🟨 TIER 3 – Prime starters / ascending talent (26–50)
Jaelan Phillips
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne
Tyler Linderbaum
Riq Woolen
Quay Walker
Boye Mafe
Alontae Taylor
Alec Pierce
Wan'Dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
Odafe Oweh
Isaiah Likely
Jaquan Brisker
Nakobe Dean
Jahan Dotson
Dallas Goedert
Byron Young
Kobie Turner
Puka Nacua
Darious Williams
Kevin Dotson
Steve Avila
Cole Kmet
Rashawn Evans
🟩 TIER 4 – Solid starters / scheme fits (51–75)
Devin Lloyd
Jamel Dean
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Watson
Bryan Cook
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Jauan Jennings
Coby Bryant
Eric Stokes
Tyson Campbell
Greg Newsome II
A.J. Dillon
Sam Howell
Joshua Uche
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Grant Calcaterra
Fred Johnson
Brett Toth
Reed Blankenship
Warren McClendon Jr.
Colby Parkinson
Davis Allen
Emmanuel Forbes
Josh Wallace
Ethan Evans
🟦 TIER 5 – Depth, upside, or aging vets (76–100)
Aaron Rodgers
Mike Evans
Taylor Decker
Khalil Herbert
Damien Harris
Elijah Moore
Kadarius Toney
Skyy Moore
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Hunter Long
Harrison Bryant
Noah Gray
Cole Turner
Isaiah Spiller
Zamir White
Jerome Ford
D’Ernest Johnson
K.J. Osborn
Mack Hollins
Josh Reynolds
Kendrick Bourne
Allen Lazard
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
🔑 Big Picture Takeaways
🧠 1. This class is unusually young
Many 2022–2023 draft players hit this window
That’s why Tier 1 is stacked with prime-age stars
💰 2. Most Tier 1–2 players won’t hit free agency

Teams will:

Extend (Stroud, Anderson, Olave types)
Franchise tag (Pickens, Hall types)

👉 Meaning the real 2027 market will likely look closer to Tier 3–5 heavy

🏈 3. Premium positions dominate the top
QB, WR, EDGE, CB = highest tiers
RB/TE appear but rarely crack Tier 1
⚠️ 4. Volatility is extremely high
Injuries
Breakouts
Cap casualties

This board will change dramatically over the next 12–18 months.

Looking at whos realistic to hit FA in 2027

Using contract data + typical NFL behavior:

❌ VERY UNLIKELY to hit FA (remove from board)
C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. → auto extensions
Chris Olave, Devon Witherspoon → cornerstone players
Most 2022–2023 stars → 5th-year options + extensions

👉 These players almost never reach open market.

✅ MOST LIKELY TO HIT FREE AGENCY

These fall into 4 categories:

Veteran stars (age 29–33)
Good starters teams won’t overpay
Cap casualties
“Second contract” players not worth elite money
🏈 REALISTIC 2027 FREE AGENT BOARD (Top ~35)
🟥 Tier 1 – Realistic impact starters (10–12 players)
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Daron Payne
Brian O'Neill
Mike Onwenu
Jessie Bates III
Bryce Huff
Elgton Jenkins

📌 These are prime-age starters with legit chance to move teams

🟧 Tier 2 – Strong starters / scheme fits (13–25)
Laremy Tunsil (if traded/not extended)
Orlando Brown Jr.
Kevin Dotson
Vita Vea
Uchenna Nwosu
Jeremy Chinn
Tremaine Edmunds
Darious Williams
Blake Cashman
Steve Avila
Matthew Bergeron
Luke Musgrave
🟨 Tier 3 – Mid-tier starters / upside bets (26–35)
B.J. Ojulari
Derick Hall
Michael Mayer
Jonathan Mingo
Colby Parkinson
Ezra Cleveland
Garrett Bradbury
Ryan Neuzil
Anthony Nelson
Sean Bunting
🧓 Tier 4 – Short-term veteran upgrades (situational)
Matthew Stafford (possible retirement)
Davante Adams
Trent Williams
Cameron Heyward

📌 These depend heavily on age/retirement decisions

🐬 Step 2: Miami Dolphins Target Board (REALISTIC)

Now this is the important part 👇

🔥 Dolphins roster tendencies under Chris Grier:
Prioritize speed + pass rush
Constantly need offensive line help
Spend on secondary playmakers
Avoid big RB contracts
🐬 TIER 1 TARGETS (Perfect fits)
🧱 Offensive Line (BIGGEST NEED)
Elgton Jenkins ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Mike Onwenu ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Kevin Dotson ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 Miami’s OL has been a long-term issue—these are plug-and-play upgrades.

💥 Pass Rush / Front 7
Kayvon Thibodeaux ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (if he hits market)
Bryce Huff ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Daron Payne ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 Pairing another rusher with Phillips/Chubb-type builds elite defense.

🐬 TIER 2 TARGETS (Strong fits)
🛡️ Secondary
Jessie Bates III
Jeremy Chinn

👉 Especially if:

They want more versatility
🎯 Weapons
George Pickens ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Michael Pittman Jr. ⭐⭐⭐

👉 Big-bodied WR complements Tyreek/Waddle speed.

🐬 TIER 3 TARGETS (Value signings)
Luke Musgrave (vertical TE fit)
Matthew Bergeron
B.J. Ojulari (upside)
🎯 Ideal Dolphins 2027 FA Strategy
🧩 DREAM SCENARIO:
Sign 1 elite OL (Jenkins/Onwenu)
Add 1 pass rusher (Huff/Thibodeaux)
Add 1 physical WR (Pickens)

👉 That fixes:

Protection
Physicality
Red-zone offense
🔑 Final Takeaways
The real 2027 FA class is MUCH thinner at the top
The best value will come from:
OL
Pass rushers
Mid-tier ascending players
Miami specifically should:
👉 Avoid chasing QBs/RBs
👉 Attack OL + DL aggressively
Click to expand...
Didn’t go through the whole post but how are some of these guys FAs next year? I’m seeing a lot of guys who just signed with new teams and for more than 1 year…

🟨 TIER 3 – Prime starters / ascending talent (26–50)
Jaelan Phillips
Tyler Linderbaum :shrug:
 
We won't know which of these will be our targets until we see how last year's and this year's rookie classes work out.

For every Dante Trader or Jason Marshall that wins a job, we'll take names from that list.
 
MrChadRico said:
I was interested in who we might target in free agency next year so i asked ChatGPT and figured id share....

The full class is huge and fluid, and many names will never actually hit the market due to extensions/tags .

So this is a front-office style big board (Top 100) — tiered by value, age curve, and positional impact.

🟥 TIER 1 – Elite franchise players (1–10)
C.J. Stroud
Will Anderson Jr.
Chris Olave
George Pickens
Kyle Pitts
Breece Hall
Devon Witherspoon
Joey Porter Jr.
Derwin James Jr.
Jessie Bates III
🟧 TIER 2 – High-end stars (11–25)
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
Drake London
Brian Branch
Danielle Hunter
Davante Adams
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
Deshaun Watson
Travon Walker
Trevor Lawrence (if option/extension not exercised)
Jaycee Horn
Christian Darrisaw
Rashawn Slater
Patrick Surtain II (if extended late)
🟨 TIER 3 – Prime starters / ascending talent (26–50)
Jaelan Phillips
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne
Tyler Linderbaum
Riq Woolen
Quay Walker
Boye Mafe
Alontae Taylor
Alec Pierce
Wan'Dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
Odafe Oweh
Isaiah Likely
Jaquan Brisker
Nakobe Dean
Jahan Dotson
Dallas Goedert
Byron Young
Kobie Turner
Puka Nacua
Darious Williams
Kevin Dotson
Steve Avila
Cole Kmet
Rashawn Evans
🟩 TIER 4 – Solid starters / scheme fits (51–75)
Devin Lloyd
Jamel Dean
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Watson
Bryan Cook
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Jauan Jennings
Coby Bryant
Eric Stokes
Tyson Campbell
Greg Newsome II
A.J. Dillon
Sam Howell
Joshua Uche
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Grant Calcaterra
Fred Johnson
Brett Toth
Reed Blankenship
Warren McClendon Jr.
Colby Parkinson
Davis Allen
Emmanuel Forbes
Josh Wallace
Ethan Evans
🟦 TIER 5 – Depth, upside, or aging vets (76–100)
Aaron Rodgers
Mike Evans
Taylor Decker
Khalil Herbert
Damien Harris
Elijah Moore
Kadarius Toney
Skyy Moore
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Hunter Long
Harrison Bryant
Noah Gray
Cole Turner
Isaiah Spiller
Zamir White
Jerome Ford
D’Ernest Johnson
K.J. Osborn
Mack Hollins
Josh Reynolds
Kendrick Bourne
Allen Lazard
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
🔑 Big Picture Takeaways
🧠 1. This class is unusually young
Many 2022–2023 draft players hit this window
That’s why Tier 1 is stacked with prime-age stars
💰 2. Most Tier 1–2 players won’t hit free agency

Teams will:

Extend (Stroud, Anderson, Olave types)
Franchise tag (Pickens, Hall types)

👉 Meaning the real 2027 market will likely look closer to Tier 3–5 heavy

🏈 3. Premium positions dominate the top
QB, WR, EDGE, CB = highest tiers
RB/TE appear but rarely crack Tier 1
⚠️ 4. Volatility is extremely high
Injuries
Breakouts
Cap casualties

This board will change dramatically over the next 12–18 months.

Looking at whos realistic to hit FA in 2027

Using contract data + typical NFL behavior:

❌ VERY UNLIKELY to hit FA (remove from board)
C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. → auto extensions
Chris Olave, Devon Witherspoon → cornerstone players
Most 2022–2023 stars → 5th-year options + extensions

👉 These players almost never reach open market.

✅ MOST LIKELY TO HIT FREE AGENCY

These fall into 4 categories:

Veteran stars (age 29–33)
Good starters teams won’t overpay
Cap casualties
“Second contract” players not worth elite money
🏈 REALISTIC 2027 FREE AGENT BOARD (Top ~35)
🟥 Tier 1 – Realistic impact starters (10–12 players)
George Pickens
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Daron Payne
Brian O'Neill
Mike Onwenu
Jessie Bates III
Bryce Huff
Elgton Jenkins

📌 These are prime-age starters with legit chance to move teams

🟧 Tier 2 – Strong starters / scheme fits (13–25)
Laremy Tunsil (if traded/not extended)
Orlando Brown Jr.
Kevin Dotson
Vita Vea
Uchenna Nwosu
Jeremy Chinn
Tremaine Edmunds
Darious Williams
Blake Cashman
Steve Avila
Matthew Bergeron
Luke Musgrave
🟨 Tier 3 – Mid-tier starters / upside bets (26–35)
B.J. Ojulari
Derick Hall
Michael Mayer
Jonathan Mingo
Colby Parkinson
Ezra Cleveland
Garrett Bradbury
Ryan Neuzil
Anthony Nelson
Sean Bunting
🧓 Tier 4 – Short-term veteran upgrades (situational)
Matthew Stafford (possible retirement)
Davante Adams
Trent Williams
Cameron Heyward

📌 These depend heavily on age/retirement decisions

🐬 Step 2: Miami Dolphins Target Board (REALISTIC)

Now this is the important part 👇

🔥 Dolphins roster tendencies under Chris Grier:
Prioritize speed + pass rush
Constantly need offensive line help
Spend on secondary playmakers
Avoid big RB contracts
🐬 TIER 1 TARGETS (Perfect fits)
🧱 Offensive Line (BIGGEST NEED)
Elgton Jenkins ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Mike Onwenu ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Kevin Dotson ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 Miami’s OL has been a long-term issue—these are plug-and-play upgrades.

💥 Pass Rush / Front 7
Kayvon Thibodeaux ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (if he hits market)
Bryce Huff ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Daron Payne ⭐⭐⭐⭐

👉 Pairing another rusher with Phillips/Chubb-type builds elite defense.

🐬 TIER 2 TARGETS (Strong fits)
🛡️ Secondary
Jessie Bates III
Jeremy Chinn

👉 Especially if:

They want more versatility
🎯 Weapons
George Pickens ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Michael Pittman Jr. ⭐⭐⭐

👉 Big-bodied WR complements Tyreek/Waddle speed.

🐬 TIER 3 TARGETS (Value signings)
Luke Musgrave (vertical TE fit)
Matthew Bergeron
B.J. Ojulari (upside)
🎯 Ideal Dolphins 2027 FA Strategy
🧩 DREAM SCENARIO:
Sign 1 elite OL (Jenkins/Onwenu)
Add 1 pass rusher (Huff/Thibodeaux)
Add 1 physical WR (Pickens)

👉 That fixes:

Protection
Physicality
Red-zone offense
🔑 Final Takeaways
The real 2027 FA class is MUCH thinner at the top
The best value will come from:
OL
Pass rushers
Mid-tier ascending players
Miami specifically should:
👉 Avoid chasing QBs/RBs
👉 Attack OL + DL aggressively
Click to expand...
Chat GPT can't evaluate QBs. Stroud elite 🤣
 
NEPA Phin Phan said:
Didn’t go through the whole post but how are some of these guys FAs next year? I’m seeing a lot of guys who just signed with new teams and for more than 1 year…

🟨 TIER 3 – Prime starters / ascending talent (26–50)
Jaelan Phillips
Tyler Linderbaum :shrug:
Click to expand...
Chatgpt is a bit behind the news cycle apparently
 
You’re a little high on Kayvon thibideua he probably will hit if he’s not traded in season which he may be by the deadline. He’s kinda underwhelmed imo. That might be a bad contract down the road.

Bryce huff retired so that’s over. Daron Payne has been a good player but he’s long in the tooth. Doesn’t really make sense for Miami.

You are low on Brian branch although Detroit won’t let that get away unless his Achilles doesn’t bounce back in 26. You should replace Jessie bates with him in your tier 1 list.

Too high on Michael Pittman. He’s basically an overpaid big possession type in the 8-15 yard range. Not much of a playmaker. There was some forced production due to snap count with the colts with him imo.

Luke musgrave sucks. Matthew Bergeron is a solid left guard and I would absolutely target him if/when Jonah falters again. But the rest of the league is gonna like Bergeron also. Including the falcons so may not hit.

Basically folks don’t get your hopes up. Will Anderson might as well not even be listed. He’s gonna be highest paid edge very very soon. Same for Devon Witherspoon and corner.
 
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What about Malik Willis you missed him. Could be available for league minimum.

Asking Comedy Central GIF by Lights Out with David Spade
 
Next year kinda sucks to have a bunch of money to spend, lol. Normally the positions you would get to add the finishing touches are Edge, CB, WR, DT and there's almost no way we get anybody worth the money at any of those positions in FA.

We would have to give up draft capital and money to get players that are worth it and I don't see us doing that either.
 
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