 Looking at FA for the all-important backup QB position | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looking at FA for the all-important backup QB position

Disclaimer: We certainly could get our backup through the draft but I'd rather go OL(!!)/EDGE/DL/S heavy in this draft and give Tua one more shot with a (hopefully) more competent OL

Huntley had us excited for 1 game against the abysmal Browns and unfortunately showed us who he really is vs the Jets. And I never want to hear Skylar's name spoken again within this organization..or Tim Boyle...or Mike White.

With Tua likely to miss multiple games next year just based on historical realities, let's see who we could sign

I'd also add Kirk Cousins who will be cut and come in super cheap and Aaron Rodgers who the Jets could part ways with

Out of this group, I'd be "interested" in order ( remember, these are backups :p )

1)Rush (will probably be the most expensive of this list?)
2)Flacco (best pure passer, don't know how he'd fare behind a bad OL)
3)Fields (would bring some excitement)
4)Rodgers (he's annoying but in 2 or 3 games, he could be valuable)
5)Cousins (old and slow but could be valuable in 2 or 3 games, cheap)
6)Dalton (see Cousins)
7)Winston (lots of TDs, and yards.. but also lots of INTs)
8)Dobbs (i like his mobility)
9)Wilson (moonball lol.. we're getting desperate at this point)
 
ugh, but pretty ez to get better in this area. Maybe Z Wilson. he sucked in NY but even AR did unless he played us
 
artdnj said:
ugh, but pretty ez to get better in this area. Maybe Z Wilson. he sucked in NY but even AR did unless he played us
My concern is that he was 3rd on the Broncos depth chart behind Stidham. Payton seems to know QBs
 
Cousins is the best poker player in the NFL. Made hundreds of millions based on stats. What has he WON? He would want 15 million minimum. Steps down in big games. Flacco is the only one I’d want, especially at what would be super fair dinkum for his talent.. reasonable cost. I don’t believe guys like Rodgers are realistic. He’ll want to start. For 28 million. I’d rather use one of the compensatory 3rd rounders.
 
