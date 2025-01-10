Looking at FA for the all-important backup QB position

Disclaimer: We certainly could get our backup through the draft but I'd rather go OL(!!)/EDGE/DL/S heavy in this draft and give Tua one more shot with a (hopefully) more competent OLHuntley had us excited for 1 game against the abysmal Browns and unfortunately showed us who he really is vs the Jets. And I never want to hear Skylar's name spoken again within this organization..or Tim Boyle...or Mike White.With Tua likely to miss multiple games next year just based on historical realities, let's see who we could signI'd also add Kirk Cousins who will be cut and come in super cheap and Aaron Rodgers who the Jets could part ways withOut of this group, I'd be "interested" in order ( remember, these are backups1)Rush (will probably be the most expensive of this list?)2)Flacco (best pure passer, don't know how he'd fare behind a bad OL)3)Fields (would bring some excitement)4)Rodgers (he's annoying but in 2 or 3 games, he could be valuable)5)Cousins (old and slow but could be valuable in 2 or 3 games, cheap)6)Dalton (see Cousins)7)Winston (lots of TDs, and yards.. but also lots of INTs)8)Dobbs (i like his mobility)9)Wilson (moonball lol.. we're getting desperate at this point)