Looking at Helmets & the Logo

Out of curiosity I took a look at the Tua gear coming out. Got sidetracked and ended up spending a little time looking at helmets and our logo history. They probably won't ever go back to the '97 logo but I agree with a lot of other folks that the throwbacks look the best. Also saw a couple of interesting concepts.

1972:
1972.png

1980-86:
80-86.png

1997-2012:
1997-2012.png

Concept by Green Gridiron:
concept green gridiron.png

Tua autographed replica 2020:
2020.png

Jimmy Nutini concept:
concept jimmynutini.png
 
The first two are the ones I grew up with and either one would be fine to go back to. The '97-12 cartoon one is a joke! I've always hated it and I'd keep the current one in favor of ever going back to that.

- pretty sure that second logo ran up thru '96 and then Jimmy came and changed it to the cartoon.
 
That 1997 is hideous. Can’t wait for the 72 logo to make its comeback. The idiots who have run the team have zero sense of tradition and garbage taste in art
 
I can see why you guys would prefer the classic look. '97 is a bit cartoony but somehow I like it.
 
