Looking at Helmets & the Logo

Out of curiosity I took a look at the Tua gear coming out. Got sidetracked and ended up spending a little time looking at helmets and our logo history. They probably won't ever go back to the '97 logo but I agree with a lot of other folks that the throwbacks look the best. Also saw a couple of interesting concepts.
1972:
1980-86:
1997-2012:
Concept by Green Gridiron:
Tua autographed replica 2020:
Jimmy Nutini concept:
