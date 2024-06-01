Looking at our cap space next year

Tiko377
I really think this will be Chubb’s last year in Miami as he will be a post June 1 cut like we did to Xavien this year. Especially considering what we had in our draft picks this year in two edge rushers.
With Tua’s extension looming as well and I am wondering about Holland resigning in Miami.
I could see a very slow off season next year in free agency next year but this just means the draft becomes that much more important.
I still don’t get why Grier did that weird Barrett contract with him counting against our cap the next 2 years that he won’t even be a Dolphin.
