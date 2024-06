Looking at our cap space next year

spiketex said: It must be so frustrating for you knowing so much more about the strategic plan than the Dolphins General Manager who is responsible for developing and implementing it. Just maybe, Shaq Barrett is a better player than you project and is set for a longer stint in Miami. Click to expand...

Bradley Chubb Contract Details, Salary Cap Charges, Bonus Money, and Contract History | Over The Cap Bradley Chubb contract and salary cap details, including signing bonus, guaranteed salary, dead money, roster bonuses, and contract history

I doubt that he is set for any long term plans. Is it possible? Sure, but the contract structure indicates otherwise, as does using a rd1 on the edge position. @Tiko377 simply said he didn't understand/like adding void years, not that he implied he knew Grier's longer term plan.I'm not generally a big fan of void years either, but in this case we were up against cap constraints, the void years are not huge, and as it relates to cap % are not that cumbersome.As far as Chubb specifically, I think Rico is quite wrong about it being his last year. We just restructured that contract, and barring an unlikely trade, given the terms of the restructure, it appears likely he is here through the 2026 season.