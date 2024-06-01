 Looking at our cap space next year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I really think this will be Chubb’s last year in Miami as he will be a post June 1 cut like we did to Xavien this year. Especially considering what we had in our draft picks this year in two edge rushers.

With Tua’s extension looming as well and I am wondering about Holland resigning in Miami.

I could see a very slow off season next year in free agency next year but this just means the draft becomes that much more important.

I still don’t get why Grier did that weird Barrett contract with him counting against our cap the next 2 years that he won’t even be a Dolphin.
 
A big surprise is awaiting you. - LOL
 
I'd never say never, but I dont think this is likely.

It depends on how he recovers from his injury and if he can play like he did last year.

I wouldnt bank on the rookies replacing anyone just yet. Let's see them play before we start cutting proven vets.
 
It must be so frustrating for you knowing so much more about the strategic plan than the Dolphins General Manager who is responsible for developing and implementing it. Just maybe, Shaq Barrett is a better player than you project and is set for a longer stint in Miami.
 
Its called void years and thats what you have to do when you are tight against the cap and desperate for help. You want to laugh, go look at the what the Eagles future cap hits look like. Jalen Hurts has money pushed into like 2033 IIRC. The Eagles will be paying a lot of their guys LONG after they are gone.

I too think there is a good chance Chubb is done in Miami after 2024. Chop Robinson was an absolute necessity.
 
I doubt that he is set for any long term plans. Is it possible? Sure, but the contract structure indicates otherwise, as does using a rd1 on the edge position.

@Tiko377 simply said he didn't understand/like adding void years, not that he implied he knew Grier's longer term plan.

I'm not generally a big fan of void years either, but in this case we were up against cap constraints, the void years are not huge, and as it relates to cap % are not that cumbersome.

As far as Chubb specifically, I think Rico is quite wrong about it being his last year. We just restructured that contract, and barring an unlikely trade, given the terms of the restructure, it appears likely he is here through the 2026 season.

I think Chubb will depend on how he plays. He was really, really good after the Phillips injury. That's the best we've seen him play. If that version of Chubb shows up, you keep him.
 
