 Looking back at Chan Gailey | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looking back at Chan Gailey

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,364
Reaction score
1,413
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
I was just looking up historical data, and this really shock me. Last season, we had the best scoring output since 1987, the prime year of Marino career. We average 25.2 per game.

Being a devil's advocate, with rotating qb, depleted wr unit, backup rb masquerade as starter, rookie line....I say he has done pretty well.

You cannot argue with straight forward stat like that. I want him gone as well. Him and Fitz together is not a good fit for Tua's development. That being said, the man deserve some credit.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,406
Reaction score
16,667
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Dan13Forever said:
I was just looking up historical data, and this really shock me. Last season, we had the best scoring output since 1987, the prime year of Marino career. We average 25.2 per game.

Being a devil's advocate, with rotating qb, depleted wr unit, backup rb masquerade as starter, rookie line....I say he has done pretty well.

You cannot argue with straight forward stat like that. I want him gone as well. Him and Fitz together is not a good fit for Tua's development. That being said, the man deserve some credit.
Click to expand...
Is this really necessary? I mean what's the point? To argue a moot point?

Before you go off all stats, check how much the league scoring average has risen since 1987. Then check how many points for which our defense was directly responsible.

I'm not a Chan hater. I thought he did OK, all things considered, but he was definitely in the twilight of his career, and probably wasn't the man for the job going forward.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,550
Reaction score
5,316
Shhh... it is a secret that when subtracting defense and ST touchdowns, Gailey and Fitz put up the highest PPG in Dolphins history other than the 1984 Dolphins when Marino threw 48 TD passes.

These facts kill the narrative for the haters that Gailey and Fitz suck and were responsible for offensive struggles when Fitz wasn’t playing, so this needs to be kept hush hush.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,406
Reaction score
16,667
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
AdamD13 said:
Shhh... it is a secret that when subtracting defense and ST touchdowns, Gailey and Fitz put up the highest PPG in Dolphins history other than the 1984 Dolphins when Marino threw 48 TD passes.

These facts kill the narrative for the haters that Gailey and Fitz suck and were responsible for offensive struggles when Fitz wasn’t playing, so this needs to be kept hush hush.
Click to expand...
What was the scoring "ranking" in 1984 v 2020 though. You have to make an apples to apples comparison. If not, the raw numbers can be misleading.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,550
Reaction score
5,316
Mach2 said:
What was the scoring "ranking" in 1984 v 2020 though. You have to make an apples to apples comparison. If not, the raw numbers can be misleading.
Click to expand...
I was comparing him to the 2019, 2018, 2017... Dolphins teams and when Fitz wasn’t playing.

Those aren’t close enough apples?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,406
Reaction score
16,667
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
AdamD13 said:
I was comparing him to the 2019, 2018, 2017... Dolphins teams and when Fitz wasn’t playing.

Those aren’t close enough apples?
Click to expand...
You specifically referenced 1984. Did you not?

What was our offensive output ranking among all teams last season?
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,669
Reaction score
14,852
Location
Montreal
AdamD13 said:
Shhh... it is a secret that when subtracting defense and ST touchdowns, Gailey and Fitz put up the highest PPG in Dolphins history other than the 1984 Dolphins when Marino threw 48 TD passes.

These facts kill the narrative for the haters that Gailey and Fitz suck and were responsible for offensive struggles when Fitz wasn’t playing, so this needs to be kept hush hush.
Click to expand...
In a 7 game stretch playing against the worst teams in the league... yeah lol!

43-69 is the combined opponent record when dream team Fitz Gailey were together in 2020...
 
Last edited:
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,364
Reaction score
1,413
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Mach2 said:
Is this really necessary? I mean what's the point? To argue a moot point?

Before you go off all stats, check how much the league scoring average has risen since 1987. Then check how many points for which our defense was directly responsible.

I'm not a Chan hater. I thought he did OK, all things considered, but he was definitely in the twilight of his career, and probably wasn't the man for the job going forward.
Click to expand...
The point is, long off season. Draft is two months away. How many Watson trade threads and how many Sewell at 3 threads we have to endure?
Just pointing out something I thought its interesting, and many people overlook.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,406
Reaction score
16,667
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Dan13Forever said:
The point is, long off season. Draft is two months away. How many Watson trade threads and how many Sewell at 3 threads we have to endure?
Just pointing out something I thought its interesting, and many people overlook.
Click to expand...
I won't disagree about things being beaten to death. I guess that's part of s slow news offseason.

As far as I'm concerned, the Gailey thing has also already been beaten too, with the added factor that it's over and done.

You are right though. If you, and others, find it interesting that's something to talk about.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,550
Reaction score
5,316
Mach2 said:
You specifically referenced 1984. Did you not?

What was our offensive output ranking among all teams last season?
Click to expand...
You can argue with the reality of what I posted, yet it is still reality. I don’t need to justify the facts of what I posted or do research for other’s that are attached to a narrative they were bad.

The truth is Miami’s production the past two years with Gailey and Fitz does not match the thousands of posts stating they suck and were the problem.

I was neutral on the signings and was presently surprised how well they did. As a dolphin fan I enjoyed watching this team develop the past two years from where they started and the offense played well beyond my expectations.

I know it isn’t fashionable to think they did well when so many experts that didn’t like them from the beginning kept up the narrative they were a problem. Oh well! I know what I saw and the facts supported it.

If it was a OC and QB they like coming in, they would be using these facts to “prove” how great they are.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,406
Reaction score
16,667
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
AdamD13 said:
You can argue with the reality of what I posted, yet it is still reality. I don’t need to justify the facts of what I posted or do research for other’s that are attached to a narrative they were bad.

The truth is Miami’s production the past two years with Gailey and Fitz does not match the thousands of posts stating they suck and were the problem.

I was neutral on the signings and was presently surprised how well they did. As a dolphin fan I enjoyed watching this team develop the past two years from where they started and the offense played well beyond my expectations.

I know it isn’t fashionable to think they did well when so many experts that didn’t like them from the beginning kept up the narrative they were a problem, oh well. I know what I saw and the facts supported it.

If it was a OC and QB they like coming in, they would be using these facts to “prove” how great they are.
Click to expand...
Chan was only here one year.

They ranked 15th in total points scored, and a relatively high percentage of those were as a direct result of the defense. That puts them in the bottom half of the league. Given the circumstances, it wasn't the disaster that some purport, but is also wasn't some monumental output either.

As I said before, I didn't have a big problem with Chan, or for that matter Fitz.

I'm not the one pushing a false narrative. I just put things into an appropriate context.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

We got him!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
20,177
Reaction score
9,327
Location
South Carolinia
Miami scored decent amounts of points but was bottom tier in overall offense because the play design was atrocious.

Go back and look at the route combos he ran and see why the passing game was hit and miss with a rookie qb
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,364
Reaction score
1,413
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Mach2 said:
What was the scoring "ranking" in 1984 v 2020 though. You have to make an apples to apples comparison. If not, the raw numbers can be misleading.
Click to expand...
Ok forget 1984. The pass favoritism rules, such as interference, no grounding outside of the tackles, qb late hit.... were installed for about ten years, may be longer. Yet last year we had the best offense. Just sayin
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,406
Reaction score
16,667
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Dan13Forever said:
Ok forget 1984. The pass favoritism rules, such as interference, no grounding outside of the tackles, qb late hit.... were installed for about ten years, may be longer. Yet last year we had the best offense. Just sayin
Click to expand...
The best compared to what? Gase? Philbin? The last two decades of ineptness?

As I just posted, we were 15th in points scored, many of which i credit the defense. Yes other teams rankings also include defensive scoring, but ours was one of the top defenses in terms of setting the table for the opposite side of the ball, ergo it applies more heavily in our specific case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom