Looking back at Chan Gailey

I was just looking up historical data, and this really shock me. Last season, we had the best scoring output since 1987, the prime year of Marino career. We average 25.2 per game.
Being a devil's advocate, with rotating qb, depleted wr unit, backup rb masquerade as starter, rookie line....I say he has done pretty well.
You cannot argue with straight forward stat like that. I want him gone as well. Him and Fitz together is not a good fit for Tua's development. That being said, the man deserve some credit.
