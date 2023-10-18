Looking Back at the 2020 Draft

Three years later and the 2020 Miami Dolphins draft is looking like a gem.



1. TUA...Lots of debate as to whether Miami should have played it safe and gone Herbert here. Is there even a question that Tua is more dynamic, better in the clutch, more accurate? Granted, the durability issue is there until Tua stays healthy. For now, it's Mahomes at the top of the quarterback list and Tua/Allen in the discussion for #2.



1. JACKSON...Yeah, I'd rather have Jefferson at wide receiver. But Jackson is turning out to be a good RT. The light has definitely gone on for him.



1. IGGY...A miss.



2. HUNT...A pro-bowl caliber right guard. I think he's Miami's best offensive lineman.



2. DAVIS...A nice rotational DT.



4. B. JONES...slowed down by injuries this year, but looked like an ascending talent. Not sure he's a great fit for Fangio?



The Dolphins also drafted Ferguson at LS. A couple of misses late on the draft.