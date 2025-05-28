Looking back at the 2021 draft

mwestberry
The Dolphins only had 3 draft selections in 2021.
The team selected one OL. While the Dolphins selected Eichenberg, five other OL were selected that apparently make up half of the 5 best players from that particular draft.
Without physically looking at everything that happened, I wonder what the thought process might have been, having drafted a QB the prior year?
I was shouting for Micah Parsons along with others.
The team definitely needed to shore up the OL.
Eich certainly hasn't "risen to the top".
With only 3 picks, in retrospect, how would you have approached the 2021 draft?