 Looking back at the 2021 draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looking back at the 2021 draft

The Dolphins only had 3 draft selections in 2021.

The team selected one OL. While the Dolphins selected Eichenberg, five other OL were selected that apparently make up half of the 5 best players from that particular draft.

Without physically looking at everything that happened, I wonder what the thought process might have been, having drafted a QB the prior year?

I was shouting for Micah Parsons along with others.
The team definitely needed to shore up the OL.
Eich certainly hasn't "risen to the top".

With only 3 picks, in retrospect, how would you have approached the 2021 draft? :cheers:
 
We had 7 picks in this draft. I'm not sure where you got 3 from. We drafted Waddle, Phillips, Holland, Eich, Long, Coleman and Doaks.
 
Think you are looking at 2022 and the Tindall/Ezukamna draft
 
