Looking Back

I am glad we got the waddle pick. Yes, at the time I was disappointed we traded back then traded back up and fell a couple of picks because I really did want chase. He is bigger and stronger. I mean he is still damn good but I am thankful we got Waddle. I don't know how to copy and paste the right format into this from my phone so I just copied the link for the comparison.

Either way they're both good!
 
Did Waddle really get 41 receptions of 20+ yards? Amazing if true.
 
