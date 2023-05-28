Looking Back

eMCee85
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2020
- Messages
- 4,679
- Reaction score
- 7,276
- Location
- Minnesota
I am glad we got the waddle pick. Yes, at the time I was disappointed we traded back then traded back up and fell a couple of picks because I really did want chase. He is bigger and stronger. I mean he is still damn good but I am thankful we got Waddle. I don't know how to copy and paste the right format into this from my phone so I just copied the link for the comparison.
Either way they're both good!
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Jaylen Waddle Stats PPR | FantasyPros
View a side-by-side comparison of Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle. Quickly compare stats, PPR fantasy rankings and points to find out which player is a better option in your fantasy football league.
www.fantasypros.com
Either way they're both good!