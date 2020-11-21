Looking for a little help Family......

I know we hit our goal this month, however we are looking for a little help to at least hit the $1000.00 mark this month. We had to move the site to new servers this month due to hitting our internet bandwidth ceiling on our old servers. Currently we at $877.65 for the month. Looking to get some new members in the club. For $25.00 a year you get an awful lot in depth conversation, articles, ladies lounge, chat, and your own club lounge. If you know of a great family member and would like to sponsor them a club member ship you can.

To do so, just click the donate box, put your name or the family member you want to sponsor for a club membership in the comments box and the admin staff will take it from there. If you would like to go above and beyond a $50.00 donation will get you a great looking Super Donator badge for your outstanding support of the site. We are very thankful for all of our membership here at Finheaven.

May you and your families stay safe and well! Fins Up with Fire! :ffic: Have a great weekend!

Anyone wanna do some scenarios for tommorows game as a fundraiser?

I will start:

-$10 if we win
-$5 for every int
-$5 for every fumble (must be recovered by MIA)
-$1 per sack
-$5 for every Tua TD
-$10 if we get a 100 yard rusher
-$10 if we score on ST again
 
25 for safety? (It’s rare)
 
Thanks for the reminder. Meant to do this earlier
 
**Official donation bets vs Broncos thread**

We have a lot of great members here, and its been a fun season, and whoever started this trend weeks ago deserves hella praise, but this has been a fun way for us to raise money for the site, in everyone's each own unique way, whatever some are willing to give. Fin Fan in Cali made a different...
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Add new wagers if you like
 
