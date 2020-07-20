Looking for jersey number 3

I am looking for a Joey Harrington, Josh Rosen, Jay Feely, or Andrew Franks Dolphins jersey in size XL - XXXL or numeric size 50, 52, or 54. I am not interested in jerseys with the new logo. I am looking for a throwback style jersey or something with our previous logos. I prefer a sewn jersey (though not a necessity). I have several team issued jerseys with no numbers/names sewn on yet. I am trying to get a jersey already made up so I don't have to sew my own numbers on . Please message me if you have anything I am looking for. Thank you.