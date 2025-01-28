Looking for some help

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 37,786
- Reaction score
- 127,486
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
Hey guys, we're running a bit short on our goal for the month we're behind by $125. If any of you can help, we would greatly appreciate it. Any amount is fine, whatever you can spare. It's rough this time of the year as most casual fans have left the building until the action begins in the fall. What remains are the die-hard fans and the dedicated FinHeaven Brothers who keep this place alive and make it what it is. We're glad you're all here, we wouldn't be without you...