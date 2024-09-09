 Looking forward: Thursday night Bills @ Dolphins can we pull it off? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looking forward: Thursday night Bills @ Dolphins can we pull it off?

FlaFinest954
Based on what you see from the dolphins , what's the result of this Thursday night divisional showdown against the bills?
 
Could go either way but the Dolphins definitely have a chance based on that 2nd half performance. Defence was outstanding and the offence came to life, especially running up the middle it looked like they actually started to get some movement.

I haven't watched the Bills game yet but from the stats it looked like Allen did his superman impersonation to get them over the line.
 
Well, stefon is gone and he was a Fins killer. The whole D needs to concentrate on Josh Allen. He had an “S” on his chest game 1
Just watched the highlights, he definitely did.

He's also going to have a strap/cast on his left wrist by the sound of it, he didn't sound confident after the game about it.
 
Wish we had receivers besides Hill and Waddle. Nobody else on the current roster can catch a ball. OBJ and Cracraft are sorely missed. Our offense will struggle until we get some weapons. Berrios and Smyrhe were terrible. Jonnu looked pretty bad. I don’t think Chosen even had a target. Our defense needs to contain Allen in order for us to get the win.
 
The Bills most dangerous weapon outside of Josh Allen is James Cook. If Miami can keep Allen from hurting them too much with his legs, and they can contain Cook, Miami should be okay. Cook scares me, especially after how Etienne and Jacksonville looked running the ball.
 
They're our boogyman. Only they're a lot less scarier on defense I believe. Allen is gonna Allen...he started the game with a fumble, but balled out in individual play after that.

Should be a close game with our guys edging them out with strong defense late.
 
Will Washington be out, he would add a nice, fast, reliable outlet to our O? Buff and div games in general are always tough. Until we beat them they are on top and we're bottom boys. Anyone's game but we'll have to play better to win, that's for sure.
 
