Looking forward: Thursday night Bills @ Dolphins can we pull it off?

Based on what you see from the dolphins , what's the result of this Thursday night divisional showdown against the bills?
Last edited:
Just watched the highlights, he definitely did.Well, stefon is gone and he was a Fins killer. The whole D needs to concentrate on Josh Allen. He had an “S” on his chest game 1
Don’t fall for itJust watched the highlights, he definitely did.
He's also going to have a strap/cast on his left wrist by the sound of it, he didn't sound confident after the game about it.
We keep saying that and hasn’t happenedAllen is a little banged up. The Bills have to reign him in a little bit. He played like he was trying to win the Super Bowl yesterday in Week 1. It's only a matter of time before he gets rolled up on.
Would be a great time to have a Wilkins type grab at it in a pile just to check.Don’t fall for it