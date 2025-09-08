 Looking into 2026 NFL Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looking into 2026 NFL Draft

With the way the dolphins played yesterday and how the QB played during that game am completely checked out and am already mentally looking forward to the 26 NFL Draft.

What the top 5 QB,DL,Corner,and RB prospects for the 2026 draft?

Please share so i can distract myself from this abomination of a team 🤦🏾
 
It’s tough with QB’s. They get so much NIL money there’s no rush to go to the NFL. As of now , no QB is on my radar. Trading down and still getting Caleb Downs works for me. There’s no quick fix. Might as well get the best player in the draft.
 
I am hoping that we get the number 1 pick and that Arch just had a bad week 1 at Ohio State and he is the real deal and we draft him and move on from Tua, McDaniel and Grier.
 
I think Manning and Sellers stay in school and that makes the 27 draft potentially an amazing draft.
 
If you believe Archie Manning, Manning isn't coming out this year.
He's bankrolling in NIL money and comes from a family with money already.
Exactly. But it’s not just Manning. I think most QB’s will stay longer because of NIL.
 
QB's are a wait and see matter for all the reasons stated above.

The top CB is Jermod McCoy from TENN but he is currently still out rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in Jan. He is expected to play this season. Absolute STUD CB.

Avieon Terrell from Clemson is a 1st Round CB and I really like AJ Harris from Penn St.

Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame is the clear RB, he is an absolute star but has been a bit injury prone while not carrying a large workload so his future durabilty is a concern.

When you say "DL" I am going to assume you mean Edge more than IOL since the team drafted 3 inside guys in the last Draft.

TJ Parker from Clemson is the top edge right now but UM's own Reuben Bain JR looks like the best Edge prospect to me.He was great against Notre Dame's strong OL week one.

Keldric Faulk is a big (6-6, 285) DE who would pair well with Chop.
 
I doubt the Dolphins will draft QB higher than the 3rd-4th round next year due to Tua’s contract. Of course they could just eat the dead cap if they do get a top 5 pick next draft. That’s what I would do.

If they do keep Tua and draft a QB after that 3rd-4th round, I’m really looking at Taylen Green out of Arkansas. A 6’6”, 240lb super athletic, strong armed, but very raw QB. In all honesty he reminds me of Josh Allen when Allen was in college. Except he’s faster and bigger.

He can be erratic due to poor mechanics. Very Allen-esque. But when he’s on he can make any throw. And his scrambling ability is literally second to none. The dude is huge, but runs like Lamar Jackson minus the top end speed that not many QB’s can match with Lamar. However, Green is a sub 4.5 40 guy and he’s elusive as hell. Which is amazing at his size. IMO, he’s definitely worth a 3rd round pick.
 
Why not basketball players, most are damn big and quick, so it's a different ball, no big deal 😂
 
Right now, if the college season ended today and I had to draft a QB, I would rank them:

1a. Aidan Chiles, MSU Spartams
1b. Taylen Green, ARK Razorbacks

Those are the only two QBs I have as first round starting QB value.

Some other QBs who are performing to first round, that I would probably pass on for now: Ty Simpson ALA, Dante Moore ORE, Blake Shapen Miss State, Jalon Daniels Kansas.
Borderline first round/Day 2: Carson Beck.
Day 3 Developmental: Drew Allar PSU, Dylan Lonergan BC, Diego Pavia VAN, Sawyer Robertson BAY.
 
Not that I am advocating for drafting another QB from Alabama but Ty Simpson intrigues me. He played well against Wisconsin. I like that he has mobility and the ability to extend plays and avoid pressure which is a must in today's NFL. I want to see how well he performs against some tougher SEC teams. He is a former 5 star recruit so he obviously has talent and we probably wont need to use a first round pick to draft him.
 
