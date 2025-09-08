Looking into 2026 NFL Draft

I doubt the Dolphins will draft QB higher than the 3rd-4th round next year due to Tua’s contract. Of course they could just eat the dead cap if they do get a top 5 pick next draft. That’s what I would do.



If they do keep Tua and draft a QB after that 3rd-4th round, I’m really looking at Taylen Green out of Arkansas. A 6’6”, 240lb super athletic, strong armed, but very raw QB. In all honesty he reminds me of Josh Allen when Allen was in college. Except he’s faster and bigger.



He can be erratic due to poor mechanics. Very Allen-esque. But when he’s on he can make any throw. And his scrambling ability is literally second to none. The dude is huge, but runs like Lamar Jackson minus the top end speed that not many QB’s can match with Lamar. However, Green is a sub 4.5 40 guy and he’s elusive as hell. Which is amazing at his size. IMO, he’s definitely worth a 3rd round pick.