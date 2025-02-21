Looks like Holland will not be resigned by Dolphins

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 12,314
- Reaction score
- 27,812
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
At least give him credit for the punch out that won the Jags game. It was like he said “I made a big play in week 1 - my FA value is set. I’ll mail it in from here on out”Nor were you in any of the plays we needed you in last year. So.
At least give him credit for the punch out that won the Jags game. It was like he said “I made a big play in week 1 - my FA value is set. I’ll mail it in from here on out”
I didn’t notice two yeas back. I was at the Fail Mary game and saw that play and the one where he hurt his knees. Was he mailing it in before that game? I honestly don’t recall.This guys been making business decisions the past two years.