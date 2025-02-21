 Looks like Holland will not be resigned by Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looks like Holland will not be resigned by Dolphins

While it’s probably true, it’s kinda funny that it’s inferred from lack of social media exposure
 
Nor were you in any of the plays we needed you in last year. So.

Get Out Theatre GIF by Tony Awards
 
E30M3 said:
Nor were you in any of the plays we needed you in last year. So.

Get Out Theatre GIF by Tony Awards
At least give him credit for the punch out that won the Jags game. It was like he said “I made a big play in week 1 - my FA value is set. I’ll mail it in from here on out”
 
Even though he didn’t have a good year, it’s frustrating that we continue to blow / lose or whiff on so many round 1-2 draft picks.
 
Highzenga said:
This guys been making business decisions the past two years.
I didn’t notice two yeas back. I was at the Fail Mary game and saw that play and the one where he hurt his knees. Was he mailing it in before that game? I honestly don’t recall.
 
He's the counter to Parcell's comments on star players needing to 'bite as a puppy'.

He bit well as a rookie but never quite turned into a dog. That Jet's game last year where he sprained both knees seemed to be peak player and he never really came back from that injury.

I wish you luck elsewhere Mr. Holland.
 
I’ll fully expect him to be an all-pro somewhere else next year. We just can’t get these guys to be that here. I blame it on the strippers.
 
