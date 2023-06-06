Looks Like Our Center Is A Hold Out - Silly Me I Thought We Would Finally Have An Uneventful Offseason

Connor Williams not at Dolphins' mandatory minicamp - ProFootballTalk Dolphins center Connor Williams is the only player not in attendance today at the team’s mandatory minicamp.Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said today that they have been in communication and Williams’ absence is not excused.The Dolphins can fine Williams, and players who skip a three-day...

This is annoying. Williams holding out from mandatory minicamp. He was given a decent deal which was a raise from what he had in Dallas. Has only been here for 1 year. Was very good, but still. Just finish the deal, play well, and you will get the big new deal you deserve. That is how it works. Zach Seiler is in the same boat. But he has been here for years and played well. He is paid a lot less. And he is still showing up for camp. So annoying, always something with the OL on this team. I am sure Williams feels like he has them over a barrel too given the Dolphins have been using Eichensuck at center in OTAs when Williams wasn't there. We have no backup plan. So Williams does have them over a barrell. My guess is he gets a small raise with some incentives. But we will see if they totally buckle and give him a big new deal.