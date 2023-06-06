 Looks Like Our Center Is A Hold Out - Silly Me I Thought We Would Finally Have An Uneventful Offseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Looks Like Our Center Is A Hold Out - Silly Me I Thought We Would Finally Have An Uneventful Offseason

This is annoying. Williams holding out from mandatory minicamp. He was given a decent deal which was a raise from what he had in Dallas. Has only been here for 1 year. Was very good, but still. Just finish the deal, play well, and you will get the big new deal you deserve. That is how it works. Zach Seiler is in the same boat. But he has been here for years and played well. He is paid a lot less. And he is still showing up for camp. So annoying, always something with the OL on this team. I am sure Williams feels like he has them over a barrel too given the Dolphins have been using Eichensuck at center in OTAs when Williams wasn't there. We have no backup plan. So Williams does have them over a barrell. My guess is he gets a small raise with some incentives. But we will see if they totally buckle and give him a big new deal.

Unfortunately, he has us by the short hairs. The way the roster is constructed, the guys we can't afford to be missing are Tua followed closely by our 3 above average OL (TA, Hunt and this guy)
 
Why would you have that expectation? That seems quite unrealistic for all 32 teams.
 
I tell him to pound sand and fine him the maximum. Doesn't mean a new contract will be reached and one should. But to set the precedent that a player can miss a mandatory camp and in return get a new contract, that ain't happening. If they cave, watch every player thinking they need a new contract not show up to TC or hold in.
 
He's one of the most overrated players (by fans and analysts) on this team. Tell him to kick rocks, and go find a vet who can fill in if needed. If he comes back, great, and if not, oh well.
 
Agreed. We were already way too generous with Howard two offseasons in a row. At some point the FO has to grow a spine.
 
