Chicago, IL Weekend Weather Forecast - The Weather Channel | Weather.com Chicago, IL weekend weather forecast, high temperature, low temperature, precipitation, weather map from The Weather Channel and Weather.com

That could favor the Bears run game, although It's an early game I believe, and it is only 50% chance, and it doesn't say what time it could start.Tua is going to have to exorcise a demon if he plays in slop this next game.