Looks Like WR @ 21 MIGHT Be The Move. If So, Who?

If WR Is The Pick @ 21...Who?

We just picked up a DT starter in Tate yesterday. As the last month has gone by, we've been checking the need boxes. If you want to argue whether those players were right or wrong, go do it elsewhere. The point of this thread is that we might go WR at #21 in this very good WR draft. Hill is on the wrong side of 30 and we really need a solid WR #3 that can fill in for Waddle or Hill if needed. We'll probably still get a vet later in the year but if we go WR at #21, who do we want? @Danny, restrain yourself please from telling us about the O Line. That may be valid but not the point of this thread.

Xavier Lagette?
1712400675362.png


Brian Thomas?
1712400636889.png


Adonai Mitchell?
1712400605676.png


Xavier Worthy (only 172 lbs but super fast).
1712400795775.png
 
It has to be an OT. I don’t think you’ll get a chance to get this kind of talent this late in the draft again. I will say for me, the pick has to be a player who will eventually replace Armstead. I’ve no interest in an interior offensive lineman in the first round.
 
