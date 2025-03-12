 Loria = Sherman (Stingy) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Loria = Sherman (Stingy)

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

The perception of the Miami Marlins' ownership being stingy stems from past actions under Jeffrey Loria and current dynamics under Bruce Sherman. Loria was known for his frugal approach, often crying poverty to secure public funding for the stadium while maintaining low payrolls despite significant revenue. He traded away top talent after brief periods of investment, leading to distrust among fans. Under Sherman, the team continues to have a low payroll, recently conducting a fire sale at the trade deadline, which frustrates fans who feel the team cannot retain competitive players due to financial constraints.

