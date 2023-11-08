Lose The Bye Week Blues By Talking Some Trash In Advance Of Raiders Game!!!

Fin-Loco
Annihilation Nostradamus
Two weeks of focus and being pissed off about us losing ourselves the Chiefs game is not going to be in the Raiders' favor. They are going to get the death ray of Archimedes next Sunday. There is no eventuality where we don't beat them akin to the manner we destroyed the Broncos.
Talk your trash about the Raiders here as a distraction from the bye week blues.
