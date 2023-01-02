 Loss by 2 points. Thank you Sanders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Loss by 2 points. Thank you Sanders

If he isn't the most unreliable kicker in the NFL I don't know who is. You have one job.

Lol every possession on the good side of the 50 yard line is now "4 down territory" for the Dolphins.
 
Surprisingly he is not the worst, there are worse kickers, but he is near the bottom. Keep in mind, McDaniel as kept him out of risky kicking opportunities, so that may have saved him from actually recording as the worst kicker in the NFL.
 
Not the reason why we lost this game, as one play didn’t lose us this game. We had many opportunities. Coaching AND injuries lost us this season.

But yeah, take a look at his contract breakdown…. He’s a no brainer cut and May he never get another NFL job. Guy is a straight up bum. Got his big contract and has been inconsistent to say the least ever since. Not a guy I pull for, personally! He’s not on my “wish you the best” list. Same goes for Xavien Howard and Jerome Baker.
 
He got his Kicker payday, stopped giving a shit and its killed us alot the last 2 years
 
Had he made a shorter FG than the one Folk made (for all those blaming it on the wind) the Dolphins come away with a win. Sanders is no longer a reliable kicker. He is one of many players that must be replaced going into next season. Spare me the dead cap nonsense too. You need to have a reliable kicker.
 
I just don’t understand how you become bad like that? Like your a kicker, your leg should only get stronger until you hit the wrong side of 30
 
Sanders needs to go, but he isn't the reason we lost today. The game plays out differently had he made that kick and it would be unreasonable to believe it would have gone our way.

We lost because:

1) Mike McDaniel is in over his head as HC. His teams are not prepared well. He manages games poorly. He ran out of timeouts with 8 minutes remaining in the first half. This is typical of this team under McDaniel's leadership and game management decisions. The team often fails to get the snap off before the play clock either expires or is about to expire. This gives the DL a great chance to get off the ball right on time and exploit our backup offensive linemen. The offense is often unorganized. This is likely because the offense is too complex for at least a few of the players we have. This is on McDaniel. He has to utilize an offense his players can execute or it is a bad plan. Why would you give an apple to someone who doesn't have teeth? Why do you think apple sauce exists? How about maybe some plays that do not have any pre-snap motion? Is that possible?

2) Tua sucks. He is a rag doll out there and therefore he isn't available on a lot of game days. Today was one of those and it was a big factor in the loss. We probably lose with him because he really isn't that good when he is physically capable of taking the field, but it still matters that he couldn't even compete today.

3) Teddy Bridgewater sucks. He shouldn't be on an NFL roster, but he will get the privilege of at least one more contract from a team next season. Let us pray it is not ours. He is not athletic. He is very Brissett like out there, but worse. It is like he moves in slow motion. He shows a little ability to go through progressions, but he's just plain slow motion and his throws are less than accurate and slow to arrive.

4) Injuries to the OL. Tough to stop a pass rush with so many backups out there.

5) Jason Sanders sucks. That is all.
 
ChambersChamps said:
Robbie Gould missed a 40 yard game winner today. Boswell missed tonight. Joseph missed 2 for Minnesota today. Point is don’t rely on your kicker no matter who they are.
Click to expand...
A kickers only job is to get that extra point and make field goals if you can’t do it when needed he’s not worth having around.
 
Orange Fin Bad said:
Sanders needs to go, but he isn't the reason we lost today. The game plays out differently had he made that kick and it would be unreasonable to believe it would have gone our way.

We lost because:

1) Mike McDaniel is in over his head as HC. His teams are not prepared well. He manages games poorly. He ran out of timeouts with 8 minutes remaining in the first half. This is typical of this team under McDaniel's leadership and game management decisions. The team often fails to get the snap off before the play clock either expires or is about to expire. This gives the DL a great chance to get off the ball right on time and exploit our backup offensive linemen. The offense is often unorganized. This is likely because the offense is too complex for at least a few of the players we have. This is on McDaniel. He has to utilize an offense his players can execute or it is a bad plan. Why would you give an apple to someone who doesn't have teeth? Why do you think apple sauce exists? How about maybe some plays that do not have any pre-snap motion? Is that possible?

2) Tua sucks. He is a rag doll out there and therefore he isn't available on a lot of game days. Today was one of those and it was a big factor in the loss. We probably lose with him because he really isn't that good when he is physically capable of taking the field, but it still matters that he couldn't even compete today.

3) Teddy Bridgewater sucks. He shouldn't be on an NFL roster, but he will get the privilege of at least one more contract from a team next season. Let us pray it is not ours. He is not athletic. He is very Brissett like out there, but worse. It is like he moves in slow motion. He shows a little ability to go through progressions, but he's just plain slow motion and his throws are less than accurate and slow to arrive.

4) Injuries to the OL. Tough to stop a pass rush with so many backups out there.

5) Jason Sanders sucks. That is all.
Click to expand...
This would have been the worst post of 2022. 2024 is far away but this is a top candidate for worst post of 2023
 
bflat said:
This would have been the worst post of 2022. 2024 is far away but this is a top candidate for worst post of 2023
Click to expand...
Where is it wrong? You think Mike McDaniel has a firm grasp out there? You think Tua isn't made of glass? Bridgewater was great today? The backup lineman weren't exposed? Sanders is solid?
 
Orange Fin Bad said:
Sanders needs to go, but he isn't the reason we lost today. The game plays out differently had he made that kick and it would be unreasonable to believe it would have gone our way.

We lost because:

1) Mike McDaniel is in over his head as HC. His teams are not prepared well. He manages games poorly. He ran out of timeouts with 8 minutes remaining in the first half. This is typical of this team under McDaniel's leadership and game management decisions. The team often fails to get the snap off before the play clock either expires or is about to expire. This gives the DL a great chance to get off the ball right on time and exploit our backup offensive linemen. The offense is often unorganized. This is likely because the offense is too complex for at least a few of the players we have. This is on McDaniel. He has to utilize an offense his players can execute or it is a bad plan. Why would you give an apple to someone who doesn't have teeth? Why do you think apple sauce exists? How about maybe some plays that do not have any pre-snap motion? Is that possible?

2) Tua sucks. He is a rag doll out there and therefore he isn't available on a lot of game days. Today was one of those and it was a big factor in the loss. We probably lose with him because he really isn't that good when he is physically capable of taking the field, but it still matters that he couldn't even compete today.

3) Teddy Bridgewater sucks. He shouldn't be on an NFL roster, but he will get the privilege of at least one more contract from a team next season. Let us pray it is not ours. He is not athletic. He is very Brissett like out there, but worse. It is like he moves in slow motion. He shows a little ability to go through progressions, but he's just plain slow motion and his throws are less than accurate and slow to arrive.

4) Injuries to the OL. Tough to stop a pass rush with so many backups out there.

5) Jason Sanders sucks. That is all.
Click to expand...
Spot on right here. It’s unreal how disorganized and undisciplined this team is. Idiotic penalties. Late play calls. Terrible clock management. Let’s also not forget the lack of effort we see from players and blatant mistakes out there over and over again. The last Patriot TD we were misaligned on defense and had no CB to the wide receiver side. A LB is confused and has to cover man up on the WR. This is inexcusable. This is all on McD. Then add in the roster debacle that Grier has created and this is what you get.
 
I am not excusing Sanders at all. It would serve Miami well to find a more reliable kicker. Went from one of the Best to one of the worst the past 2 years.

However it isn’t logical to add 3 points to the end score when a kicker missed it in the 2nd quarter saying Miami would have won if Sanders just would have made that kick because teams play the score at the end of the game. The strategy and calls would have been different.

The 2 interceptions impacted the outcome of the game way more than the missed FG.
 
