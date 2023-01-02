Loss by 2 points. Thank you Sanders

Sanders needs to go, but he isn't the reason we lost today. The game plays out differently had he made that kick and it would be unreasonable to believe it would have gone our way.



We lost because:



1) Mike McDaniel is in over his head as HC. His teams are not prepared well. He manages games poorly. He ran out of timeouts with 8 minutes remaining in the first half. This is typical of this team under McDaniel's leadership and game management decisions. The team often fails to get the snap off before the play clock either expires or is about to expire. This gives the DL a great chance to get off the ball right on time and exploit our backup offensive linemen. The offense is often unorganized. This is likely because the offense is too complex for at least a few of the players we have. This is on McDaniel. He has to utilize an offense his players can execute or it is a bad plan. Why would you give an apple to someone who doesn't have teeth? Why do you think apple sauce exists? How about maybe some plays that do not have any pre-snap motion? Is that possible?



2) Tua sucks. He is a rag doll out there and therefore he isn't available on a lot of game days. Today was one of those and it was a big factor in the loss. We probably lose with him because he really isn't that good when he is physically capable of taking the field, but it still matters that he couldn't even compete today.



3) Teddy Bridgewater sucks. He shouldn't be on an NFL roster, but he will get the privilege of at least one more contract from a team next season. Let us pray it is not ours. He is not athletic. He is very Brissett like out there, but worse. It is like he moves in slow motion. He shows a little ability to go through progressions, but he's just plain slow motion and his throws are less than accurate and slow to arrive.



4) Injuries to the OL. Tough to stop a pass rush with so many backups out there.



5) Jason Sanders sucks. That is all.