Loss Helps Miami!!!

Believe it or not the loss was a good thing.



1. It will help prepare the team for the end of season push into the playoffs. We needed a challenge, a taste of losing is good for this team the sour taste will provide that extra push.



2. Losing also takes a little pressure off Tua and the whole mvp thing. He doesn't need to think about any of that he just needs to go out and play his game without distractions.



3. Better to lose to an NFC team.



4. Even though we lost I feel better about our O line play without Armstead. They did OK against a good a D line and there were plays left on the field. Just a bad day at the office for Tua and the O.



We will bounce back against Chargers !!!!!