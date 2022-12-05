 Loss Helps Miami!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Loss Helps Miami!!!

DolfanWally

DolfanWally

Believe it or not the loss was a good thing.

1. It will help prepare the team for the end of season push into the playoffs. We needed a challenge, a taste of losing is good for this team the sour taste will provide that extra push.

2. Losing also takes a little pressure off Tua and the whole mvp thing. He doesn't need to think about any of that he just needs to go out and play his game without distractions.

3. Better to lose to an NFC team.

4. Even though we lost I feel better about our O line play without Armstead. They did OK against a good a D line and there were plays left on the field. Just a bad day at the office for Tua and the O.

We will bounce back against Chargers !!!!!
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Ikema

Ikema

Oh how refreshing, to constructively take a loss and look on the bright side of things is not only healthy but a positive outlook. I salute you sir, I'm so tired of the anger and finger-pointing at the first hint of difficulty. I haven't watched the game yet and only saw what was on the red zone. I'm just hoping we can bounce back from any injuries from now to the end of our season.
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

I want to believe what your saying, but my brain can't get around all the previous letdowns, meltdowns over the last 30 years, since this team was truly a Super Bowl contender.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

It's easy. Those seasons are in the books. Those seasons weren't this team. Those seasons didn't have this rookie HC that's doing fantastic while still learning.

This team has its holes, but it's very talented. Bad games happen to every team, good or bad. Yesterday wasn't this team...it was an ugly ass outlier. I think they've earned a little confidence that they're better than what they put out there yesterday, from us fans.

Just think...they played THAT bad of a game yesterday, and still had a chance to win late. Just have a little faith.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I agree with your attempt to find some positivity in the loss. I hope it refocuses us and we go and beat Sherbert like a piñata. What does suck is had Tua played better, we could have won that game and with the Chiefs losing, this morning be in the #1 spot.
 
Danny

Danny

It's not good at all that we lost......but we can learn from it and move on. The season is not lost......if we win out we take the east and most likely would be the 2nd seed playing at home at least for the first two playoff games.
 
royalshank

royalshank

The way we lost is bad for Tua’s mental state (NFL QB missing wide open receivers at a clip I’m not sure has been seen before). The media are going to be like rabid dogs this week. I hope he can tune it all out and just focus.
 
