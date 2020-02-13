Lots of Mock Movement for MIA's First Pick

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
461
Reaction score
402
Location
Marco Island
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

NFL Mock Draft Database | The #1 Home for 2020 NFL Mock Drafts, Big Boards, Redrafts and more.

NFL Mock Draft Database is the largest collection of 2020 NFL Mock Drafts from the top draft analysts, draft experts and draft sites around. Updated daily, we keep you up-to-date on the latest articles and news from the NFL Draft.
www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com www.nflmockdraftdatabase.com

On the front page alone, 9 of the 20 mocks show us moving to #2 or #3 for Tua. Interesting. When I looked at it on Monday I didn't see any of that.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
461
Reaction score
402
Location
Marco Island
For the top three picks the consensus on the team page has Tua as our first pick 83%, Chaisson the LSU DE as second pick 16% and swift with our third first round pick at 14%. Percentages referenced are current majorities of mocks.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
2,901
Reaction score
2,864
Age
39
Location
Tampa
Moving up is going to cost us. This is why many of us were against meaningless wins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom