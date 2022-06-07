Lots of WR Ced Wilson love out there in the media!

I am very optimistic that Cedrick Wilson can be a good contributor. However, if he is so good, why the hell didn't the great Jerry Jones find the cash to keep him in Dallas? Particularly after the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns for a 5th round draft pick and a reuben sandwich. Honestly interested why Dallas effectively let him walk. When was the last time that the Cowboys found and developed talent and then let him go to a higher bidder?