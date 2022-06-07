Lots of WR Ced Wilson love out there in the media!

DOLFANMIKE
We have a full blown breakdown on our WR's and some of the potential surprises at that position in CLUB! Click the link below for Coaches Corner to check it out.
https://finheaven.com/forums/dolfanmikes-coachs-corner.75/
https://finheaven.com/forums/dolfanmikes-coachs-corner.75/
Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. could be a hidden key to their offense
He’s not on the top of everyone’s mind, but that’s what makes him dangerous.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Another Career Year Coming for Wilson?
New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be looking to build on his breakthrough 2021 season
www.si.com