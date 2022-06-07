 Lots of WR Ced Wilson love out there in the media! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lots of WR Ced Wilson love out there in the media!

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,415
Reaction score
4,000
Location
SO CAL
We have a full blown breakdown on our WR's and some of the potential surprises at that position in CLUB! Click the link below for Coaches Corner to check it out.
https://finheaven.com/forums/dolfanmikes-coachs-corner.75/

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. could be a hidden key to their offense

He’s not on the top of everyone’s mind, but that’s what makes him dangerous.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com


www.si.com

Another Career Year Coming for Wilson?

New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be looking to build on his breakthrough 2021 season
www.si.com www.si.com

1654622141686.png
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,771
Reaction score
3,233
rooting for him but I remember the love affair with Preston Williams and Albert Wilson a couple years ago around this time. Its good to hear but temper expectations.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
16,785
Reaction score
29,882
Location
Bahamas
DOLFANMIKE said:
We have a full blown breakdown on our WR's and some of the potential surprises at that position in CLUB! Click the link below for Coaches Corner to check it out.
https://finheaven.com/forums/dolfanmikes-coachs-corner.75/

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. could be a hidden key to their offense

He’s not on the top of everyone’s mind, but that’s what makes him dangerous.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com


www.si.com

Another Career Year Coming for Wilson?

New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be looking to build on his breakthrough 2021 season
www.si.com www.si.com

View attachment 109531
Click to expand...
Good stuff.

Thanks for posting.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,519
Reaction score
4,778
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
I am very optimistic that Cedrick Wilson can be a good contributor. However, if he is so good, why the hell didn't the great Jerry Jones find the cash to keep him in Dallas? Particularly after the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns for a 5th round draft pick and a reuben sandwich. Honestly interested why Dallas effectively let him walk. When was the last time that the Cowboys found and developed talent and then let him go to a higher bidder?
 
Last edited:
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,415
Reaction score
4,000
Location
SO CAL
spiketex said:
I am very optimistic that Cedrick Wilson can be a good contributor. However, if he is so good, why the hell didn't the great Jerry Jones find the cash to keep him in Dallas? Particularly after the Cowboys lost Amari Cooper to the Browns. Honestly interested why Dallas effectively let him walk. When was the last time that the Cowboys found and developed talent and then let him go to a higher bidder?
Click to expand...
Because Dallas has a mess as a salary cap and there's no way of fixing it without letting players walk.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom