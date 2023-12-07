 Louis Riddick raves about the Fins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Louis Riddick raves about the Fins.

Riddick finally watched tape because hes the color analyst on the game so now he knows

Been saying this for a bit, we’re not a finesse team..

We struggle on the road in loud environments because our communication suffers and that needs to be fixed.

Schlereth said the same thing

Some pundits are coming around on this team

The art form that is Tua is the one that needs to be addressed nationally correctly
 
Last edited:
dolfanattic5 said:
Didn’t see this posted. It says Stephen A Smith, but Louis Riddick talks the majority of the time and it’s great.

Click to expand...

Miami is not the same team that lost to Buff, Phil and KC. At all. Ramsey wasn’t playing and they were still learning Fangios system. Last week was a clear sign that the worm has turned. D was dominant and the 13 play drive in the 4th quarter where we ran it down their throats showed everyone that Miami is a complete team. Running backs are legit. Tua and Tyreek are unmatched and now the D is coming on. We will dominate the Ravens. Watch.
 
I refuse to pay attention to anyone that attended a school of fashion as Smith did!! Riddick played the game for several years so I tend to believe and listen to the person that played the game...
 
As I was talking with Rickd13 on another thread, Riddick picked the Dolphins to win it all before the season began. He said he is going to highlight the OL and its improvement over the last 5 games or so as the reason when he talks about the team on Monday night, which is why he is basically doubling down on them.
 
There should be A LOT of Love for the Dolphins on Monday night with Orlovsky and Riddick in the booth.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom