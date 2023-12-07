Louis Riddick raves about the Fins.

dolfanattic5
dolfanattic5
Didn’t see this posted. It says Stephen A Smith, but Louis Riddick talks the majority of the time and it’s great.
Definitely agree. He’s a joke.Saw this earlier today. Riddick is awesome. SaS is an ass. I don't get how he has a job, at least when it comes to football.
It's ESPN. What do you expect?Saw this earlier today. Riddick is awesome. SaS is an ass. I don't get how he has a job, at least when it comes to football.
Exactly. At one time ESPN employed individuals who actually understood sports. Now they hire individuals like SAS who is nothing but a personality who knows very little about the sports the network covers.It's ESPN. What do you expect?
He fulfills a purpose for Disney, but it doesn't have anything to do with sports.Saw this earlier today. Riddick is awesome. SaS is an ass. I don't get how he has a job, at least when it comes to football.
