 Love McDaniel Speak

utahphinsfan said:
Last night, Maria Taylor said he is her favorite coach.
I would be surprised if he is not the favorite coach of just about all in the media. Quirky, funny, you never know what he is going to say, but it is typically not the usual "coachspeak". Kind of like Napoleon Dynamite-eque.
 
Some fans could use this perspective:

"Mission accomplished,” he joked. “We had the whole offseason, that was our goal, output after five games.

"I mean, I think it speaks to what the group is capable of, and you’re honored to be in the same breath for any statistical reason. But I think all that means is that people are going to give you their best shot, and you’d better continue to work and progress in your game if you’re going to be satisfied, because you’re going to have a bull's-eye on your back, and that’s kind of what you want in general, because you want people’s best shot ... It’s cool, but it’s like literally, whatever, like five weeks. It’s not that exciting."
 
