Love Me Mike McD - On Coffee - Too Funny!

Yup, McDaniel is hilarious. Yup, Dan Snyder is a toolbag. Yup, the coffee should be free. However, and this is a bit of an aside, the tipping thing is outta control. I am sorry, for my to go coffee, no tip! Even worse they shove the thing in your face now, and the options are like 20%, 25%, 30%, all for some entitled millennial baby to serve you a cup of to go. I am a generous tipper in a restaurant, but that is a very different job and version of service with a different comp structure. Steve Ross, for all his flaws, I bet he pays for the coffee. Anyway Mike, keep drinking the coffee, and send Snyder the bill!



