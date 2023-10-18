LOVE THIS MAN!

I remember the days of playing HS football in 2001-2005 and our head coach was really hard on us.



2 a days and "corrective conditioning" and all that. It was brutal.



Nowadays, a friend of mine who coaches says it's different. The kids need some sort of entertainment while at practice...music...funny stuff...horsing around. All that.



It's just how it is anymore. Coach McD seems to understand that, even though these are grown men he coaches. The days of be a gruff ol' ball coach are going to be behind us in a few more years. It just won't work anymore. Belichick is on record saying as much.



It is what it is, but with McD, we seem to be ahead of the curve.