Love this quote from Fitz on Tua.

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,683
Reaction score
6,727
Location
West Palm Beach
This quote has me giddy and excited for the new young single caller.

"I have much respect for a guy like that," Tagovailoa said. "The way he takes care of his body, the way he takes care of things off the field. He's a coach in the meeting rooms for the offensive line, the receivers. I mean, he has the mindset of a coach but the heart of player."
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
15,425
Reaction score
3,896
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
Uh I’m a little confused. Did you miss “ Tagovailoa said”??? Sounds like the title should be quote from Tua on Fitz and positive posts about Fitz wont fly here 😀.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom