 LOVE Tyler Warren | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

LOVE Tyler Warren

Dolfansal

Dolfansal

Starter
Joined
Dec 17, 2005
Messages
410
Reaction score
415
He is a faster version of Kittle. I know people are going to say we have Jonu, but Jonu is a receiving TE, not a blocker. And he is signed for 1 more year then his price will go way up.
Warren can be our "Bowers" 100+ receptions and be a dominant blocker. He is a bulldozer that runs through peoples faces.

Yes we need IOL but those can be found in Round 2 thru 5.

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia Mountaineers

Tyler Cooper, Minnesota

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom