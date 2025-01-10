LOVE Tyler Warren

Dolfansal
Starter
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2005
- Messages
- 410
- Reaction score
- 415
He is a faster version of Kittle. I know people are going to say we have Jonu, but Jonu is a receiving TE, not a blocker. And he is signed for 1 more year then his price will go way up.
Warren can be our "Bowers" 100+ receptions and be a dominant blocker. He is a bulldozer that runs through peoples faces.
Yes we need IOL but those can be found in Round 2 thru 5.
Warren can be our "Bowers" 100+ receptions and be a dominant blocker. He is a bulldozer that runs through peoples faces.
Yes we need IOL but those can be found in Round 2 thru 5.