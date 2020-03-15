Love versus Hurts

Lots of hype about Jordan Love being a top 10 pick. I don't necessarily disagree. His skills are enticing and he may have been in a situation where he wasn't getting the best coaching. I think most scouts view him as a bit of a project with a very high ceiling.



To me, there's a drop off after Burrow and Tua with Herbert being the clear #3 option. I think there's another drop from Herbert to Love and Hurts. Not sure why Hurts isn't getting more "love." Skill set wise, I think he is actually similar to Love. Love clearly has the better arm strength. Hurts is the better athlete, although Love is definitely an athlete as well. Hurts gets the nod on decision-making, having success with two major programs etc.



Am I missing something, or are these two closer than what we are hearing from "media scouts?"