HollowBeast
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2018
- Messages
- 262
- Reaction score
- 412
- Location
- Black Hills
Did a great Job with Texans Defense's this year with no talentRan a team to the Super Bowl
Had those hall of fame Qb in Green bay his whole time in Chicago
View attachment 91631
Where are we heading with this? What are you saying? You want him for HC? DC would be nice depending...Ran a team to the Super Bowl
Had those hall of fame Qb in Green bay his whole time in Chicago
View attachment 91631
Word, saw him on the sideline a few weeks ago during a colder game with hat on etc., I was like "WhoTF is that scary looking dude?"
Me too! I heard Lovie Smith and I was looking for him. He looks much younger!Word, saw him on the sideline a few weeks ago during a colder game with hat on etc., I was like "WhoTF is that scary looking dude?"
Then they said Love Smith a bit later and I was like
Reminds me too much of O-line coach L. Jean Pierre. He might move Jesse Davis to Safety.
Word, saw him on the sideline a few weeks ago during a colder game with hat on etc., I was like "WhoTF is that scary looking dude?"
Then they said Love Smith a bit later and I was like
Tbf, she looked like Scarlett Johansson in the bar, but when I saw her the next morning she looked more like Cher if she weighed about 100 more pounds.Oh god. Dolphin fans are like a desperate horny guy with beer goggles on at closing time.
I’ll never read your posts EVER AGAINRan a team to the Super Bowl
Had those hall of fame Qb in Green bay his whole time in Chicago
View attachment 91631