Loyalty Over after 50 years.....

I have been a DIE HARD Dolphins fan since I was 3 years old when my aunt bought me a pair of Dolphins pj's and they were my favorite thing to wear while watching Flipper on TV with my grandmother. I was 4 when the 72 Dolphins made history and I have bleed aqua and orange for 50 years. I live in Patriots country and I remember the 80s when I could show up to Foxborough stadium on game day and get tickets on the 50 yard line and cheering my Dolphins with a stadium filled with more fins fans than Pat's. So I makes me very sad and mad when I hear that the fins might trade for Watson. I am a dad with two daughters and a man who was raised by his mom and grandmother and to think that the team would want someone who is so disrespectful to women is just appalling. We have a NFL coach that lost his job over insensitive personal emails but some of you are OK with letting players who sexually harass and even abuse women continue to play in the NFL. Why the lopsided double standard? For those of you who want DW on this team ask yourself this question..... if you had 22 charges of harassment filed against you would you still be working at your job? Never mind collecting millions for doing nothing and on top of it hold your boss hostage and refuse to work unless they get you a job where you want to work.

Now I know inicent until proven guilty but it's not like it's 1 or 2 complaints it's 22. Where there is smoke there is fire. I want to cheer for a team that I'm proud of, and trading for Watson right now would not make me feel pride in my dolphins organization. I do however believe in second chances for those who show remorse and make ammends. We are all human make mistakes, but until DW is found inicent or makes ammemds for his mistakes publicly we should have zero interest in him. I'm proud of Tua and would be more than willing to be patient with him as he grows. Last time I checked he still has a wining record as a starter. If this trade happens I'm sad to say this life long Dolphins fan will be moving on to a new team or done with the NFL completely.



Now I know that many of you here will probably go ahead and bash me and that's fine, but I would hope that the real true fans would want a better standard for the team they cheer for. It's not just about winning but how you go about winning that matters too. If we go get DW we might as well go ahead and replace Flo with Gruden.