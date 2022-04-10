"Luau with Tua" charity event looks like a blast

HCE
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2012
- Messages
- 69
- Reaction score
- 274
Didn't see this posted, and I thought it was really fun and worth sharing.
The inaugural "Luau with Tua" event benefiting the Tua Foundation and Big Brother Big Sisters in Miami and Broward County was held yesterday and it looks like it was a blast.
The inaugural "Luau with Tua" event benefiting the Tua Foundation and Big Brother Big Sisters in Miami and Broward County was held yesterday and it looks like it was a blast.