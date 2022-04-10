 "Luau with Tua" charity event looks like a blast | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Luau with Tua" charity event looks like a blast

HCE

HCE

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 28, 2012
Messages
69
Reaction score
274
Didn't see this posted, and I thought it was really fun and worth sharing.

The inaugural "Luau with Tua" event benefiting the Tua Foundation and Big Brother Big Sisters in Miami and Broward County was held yesterday and it looks like it was a blast.





 
