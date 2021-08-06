 Lyn Bowden Jr - A Flores kinda player | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lyn Bowden Jr - A Flores kinda player

P

phin1984!

A Flores kinda player. Very inexperienced at the WR position but having a quiet camp so. Look at the Bengals and Chiefs game for examples of his floor. A tough dependable WR, versatile and tough. I’d like to see him returning punts in preseason games. Definitely room on the roster for him.
 
