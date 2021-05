TraderJoe said: Great article, long but such an interesting read.



He bought a $4,000 Jugs machine for his backyard which the author comments on;



“Bowden heads outside to show off that Jugs machine. He’s out here around 5 p.m. every night with a brother. Some days, he’ll stand roughly 15 to 20 yards away and catch footballs spiraling his way at more than 50 MPH. Other days, he’ll set up in the adjacent park, over the tree line, and have his brother launch “punts” to field. He’s never been this confident in his hands. He’s ready to be Miami’s own Tyreek threat.” Click to expand...

Too bad he doesn’t have the speed or moves of Hill. I see Waddle as the Dolphins comparison to Hill. I give Bowden all the credit in the world for putting in the time and effort to improve his receiving skills. Yet at this time I see him as no better than the 6th WR on the roster.Fuller, Parker, Waddle, Wilson, and Williams are all better than Bowden. I think Hurns is better than Bowden but they might decide to keep Bowden over Hurns simply because Hurns cost a lot more than Bowden.I just don’t see Bowden getting much playing time in 2021 unless the Dolphins are once again hit with several injuries to the WR Corp or he excels on special teams.