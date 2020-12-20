 Lynn Bowden, buy yourself a case of Snickers bars. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lynn Bowden, buy yourself a case of Snickers bars.

You’re not going anywhere for awhile.

He’s a 2021 lock.

Looking forward to seeing if he can develop further. I was a fan pre-draft, I didn’t quite understand why the Raiders gave him to us like that so I was apprehensive.
 
Last edited:
46 total yards today. Credit for his contributions but we get too excited when young players contribute anything.
 
Sirspud said:
46 total yards today. Credit for his contributions but we get too excited when young players contribute anything.
Dude if you're not happy about the win and feel like you should **** on everyone's parade everytime you get a shot, just dont... Its not a good look for you...
 
freaking love this guy.

he still has to develop into a slot. But the kid makes anyone miss in space. He’s a weapon
 
Sirspud said:
46 total yards today. Credit for his contributions but we get too excited when young players contribute anything.
Not me. I watched a lot of him college like many others here who wanted him in the mid rounds.

Bowden is here to be exactly that, a 46 yard per game player. I’ll take that 10 years. He’s not going to be an outside WR beating top corners. He’s going to find first downs.
 
I heard one of the radio announcers say that the Dolphins started 6 rookies on offense today. In what universe does an NFL team start 6 rookies on offense and still beat a Patriots team with a playoff spot still up for grabs?

Coach Flores deserves serious consideration for coach of the year.
 
I wonder how Albert Wilson feels about his decision to sit out 2020 while watching his snaps become effective under Jakeem Grant and Lynn Bowden? Bet his agent is working the phones already!
 
NBP81 said:
Dude if you're not happy about the win and feel like you should **** on everyone's parade everytime you get a shot, just dont... Its not a good look for you...
The same people who overstate the contributions of guys like Bowden are the same ones who hate players like a rookie Gesicki or guys like Matt Breida.

Has nothing to do with winning or losing. Has to do with board favorites.
 
