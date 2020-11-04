Lynn Bowden Jr.

mandal24 said: Any chance he gets a chance at RB this week? I'd like to think Breida has a shot to impress people but I'd like to see what Bowden can do. Click to expand...

The reason the Raiders parted ways with him so soon is because they were playing him at RB, and he was not faring well according to reports. His best performance in college came while playing WR. I would think we see Breida, and Ahmed splitting carries. I mean we may even see Laird, I dont know what their plan is. With Ford gone I would think Bowden gets more slot reps.