Lynn Bowden Jr

I've seen a lot of him at Kentucky as I'm sure most of us college football fans watch a lot of SEC football. He always pops out, whether at QB, RB, or WR. Naturally, I think he's a slot receiver and I hope he continues to develop there. The Raiders apparently drafted him with the intentions of playing him at RB, and reportedly refused to play him anywhere else in training camp. I found it odd that they drafted Ruggs, Bowden, AND Edwards so high.



I really like how he's come along in the last few weeks. Given similar opportunities, he's outshined Perry significantly.



Would be nice to find a gem in this group before the off-season. If he continues to flash, I'd feel confident going into next season with Parker, Williams, R1 WR, and Bowden as the top 4 guys.



He's a guy that you want to get the ball to quickly in space, and having Parker and Gesicki back is key to that.