Lynn Bowden Jr

Who else had a good feeling about him? 7 of 9 targets for 82 yards and a couple of failed but exciting pass attempts..he looks like more than just a gadget player and we’ll need him to play a big role to make the playoffs.
I still want to keep Wilson. He would be feasting right now.I've seen a lot of him at Kentucky as I'm sure most of us college football fans watch a lot of SEC football. He always pops out, whether at QB, RB, or WR. Naturally, I think he's a slot receiver and I hope he continues to develop there. The Raiders apparently drafted him with the intentions of playing him at RB, and reportedly refused to play him anywhere else in training camp. I found it odd that they drafted Ruggs, Bowden, AND Edwards so high.
I really like how he's come along in the last few weeks. Given similar opportunities, he's outshined Perry significantly.
Would be nice to find a gem in this group before the off-season. If he continues to flash, I'd feel confident going into next season with Parker, Williams, R1 WR, and Bowden as the top 4 guys.
He's a guy that you want to get the ball to quickly in space, and having Parker and Gesicki back is key to that.
I agree. I just don't think he has the speed to compensate for his size, and he struggles to get separation.I’m not seeing it w/ perry
The few times he’s flashed he’s done it with a lot of space. He’s electric if he has it, he just has no ability to create the space himself right now. He was a 7th round pick for a reason I suppose.I’m not seeing it w/ perry