Lynn Bowden Jr

Slot/h back going forward. He was catching some set back looks today. Dude is a tough cookie to tackle. Get him in space
 
Austin Tatious

Yes I agree. I think he can be a dynamic weapon. I like Perry too. They are acquitting themselves nicely for rookies.

My best guess is we move on from Wilson and Hurns. We will hopefully acquire a couple of significant receiver additions that bring more explosiveness.

Of course we need at least one running back, a workhorse. A sturdy, rugged runner who can break a tackle and hold up to a considerable workload.

Tua’s weapons today were just not enough. The running game was totally nonexistent. Imagine him as a field general with a running attack and explosiveness at receiver!
 
I've seen a lot of him at Kentucky as I'm sure most of us college football fans watch a lot of SEC football. He always pops out, whether at QB, RB, or WR. Naturally, I think he's a slot receiver and I hope he continues to develop there. The Raiders apparently drafted him with the intentions of playing him at RB, and reportedly refused to play him anywhere else in training camp. I found it odd that they drafted Ruggs, Bowden, AND Edwards so high.

I really like how he's come along in the last few weeks. Given similar opportunities, he's outshined Perry significantly.

Would be nice to find a gem in this group before the off-season. If he continues to flash, I'd feel confident going into next season with Parker, Williams, R1 WR, and Bowden as the top 4 guys.

He's a guy that you want to get the ball to quickly in space, and having Parker and Gesicki back is key to that.
 
I still want to keep Wilson. He would be feasting right now.
 
Cut Callaway. Move Perry to practice squad. And elevate Bowden over grant. Yeah yeah it's too early to tell what he'll turn into. But at this point in the season hes our second best option at reciever. I like what I see of him so far.
 
The few times he’s flashed he’s done it with a lot of space. He’s electric if he has it, he just has no ability to create the space himself right now. He was a 7th round pick for a reason I suppose.
 
Thought he had his best game as a fin today, there is a lot of potential there. He had it as tough as anyone with COVID. First moving to new position, obviously he was a QB at Kentucky, then getting traded late in the off season from the team whose play book you've just spent learning for the past 5 months or so, with no pre-season games. I think we are just now seeing him start to show what he could bring to this offence.
 
