M.Parsons Still Irked W/Refs

Cowboys' Micah Parsons rails against NFL officiating after loss to Dolphins: 'It's mind-blowing'

Micah Parsons has frequently aired out his issues with NFL officiating, and the Cowboys star didn't hold back after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
“"(The official) said my intent was to punish the quarterback," Parsons said. "But how am I trying to punish him if I'm just trying to sack him? It's not like it's a late hit, I didn't leave my feet. I didn't lead with my head. I don't know how you make that call.”

I’d have to look at it again. But it sure looked like he led with a forearm and tried to injure Tua from behind.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
I’d have to look at it again. But it sure looked like he led with a forearm and tried to injure Tua from behind.
I said lunged with an elbow in another thread but your description is much more accurate. He most certainly threw a forearm like a wrestling fking maneuver off the ropes at Tua in a clear intent in trying to devastate him.

Add in that you can count 2 steps after Tua released the ball and it's not even fking debatable ESPECIALLY if Wilkins' hit/flag was being used as the yardstick for the game.
 
I’m a bit shocked at the amount of people online saying that call was atrocious. I know I’m biased but that was clear as day roughing. Parsons saw Tua throw the ball and took 2 more steps and drilled him. In today’s NFL that’s roughing 10/10 times.
 
Miami 13 said:
I’m a bit shocked at the amount of people online saying that call was atrocious. I know I’m biased but that was clear as day roughing. Parsons saw Tua throw the ball and took 2 more steps and drilled him. In today’s NFL that’s roughing 10/10 times.
Claims he didn't see the throw
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
I’d have to look at it again. But it sure looked like he led with a forearm and tried to injure Tua from behind.
Who cares, they got the same calls we did, take your L and go home!
 
To me, I get wanting to protect QBs but I thought both calls were weak
 
There were two BS roughing the passers calls, one on Parsons and the other in Wilkins! The difference was Miami made them pay, Dallas didn’t capitalize on the bad call!
 
Oh. fu*k him. In today's NFL, that is a penalty. I've seen far less called roughing. For example, the Wilkens hit earlier in the game.
 
marino13zach54 said:
I said lunged with an elbow in another thread but your description is much more accurate. He most certainly threw a forearm like a wrestling fking maneuver off the ropes at Tua in a clear intent in trying to devastate him.

Add in that you can count 2 steps after Tua released the ball and it's not even fking debatable ESPECIALLY if Wilkins' hit/flag was being used as the yardstick for the game.
I think when the ref said parsons was flagged “because it was intent to punish” makes it much clearer. like why are you trying to punish someone with a forearm to the back? Especially a QB when you supposedly “can’t see that he didn’t have the ball” That’s just looking for a flag.
 
He can go fluck himself, I'm still "irked at the refs" over letting a convict drive a snowplow onto the field 41 years ago. Deal with it Micah
Snow plow game
 
Funny thing is the assumption was that Miami couldn’t have scored a touchdown there anyway. It was second and 1.
 
He was within 2 steps but he didn’t even try to tackle, he decided to forearm smash Tua in the back, of course it was a penalty.

The ref who said he tried to punish the QB was exactly right. Probably frustrated at not being able to get to the QB all night.
 
