M.Parsons Still Irked W/Refs

Dolph N.Fan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 32,458
- Reaction score
- 34,188
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Cowboys' Micah Parsons rails against NFL officiating after loss to Dolphins: 'It's mind-blowing'
Micah Parsons has frequently aired out his issues with NFL officiating, and the Cowboys star didn't hold back after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
www.aol.com
“"(The official) said my intent was to punish the quarterback," Parsons said. "But how am I trying to punish him if I'm just trying to sack him? It's not like it's a late hit, I didn't leave my feet. I didn't lead with my head. I don't know how you make that call.”
I’d have to look at it again. But it sure looked like he led with a forearm and tried to injure Tua from behind.