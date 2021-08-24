Mac Jones Might Be on The Phins Alter of Sacrifice on Week 1?

Jimi said: I don’t for a second believe BB will trot out a rookie week 1 Click to expand...

You may be correct. The first game for all teams is crucial because everyone wants to get a great start. Surprisingly, I think we have a better chance of winning the one against the Patriots between the first two games. I hope I am wrong, and we win against the Bills too, but they do have our number, and until I see otherwise, I will give them the edge. That said, I don't think winning against the Patriots will be easy. Belichick will be prepared. Below is their win/loss record of every first game from the last 11 years. As we can see, they have some victories against some pretty decent teams and only have lost 2 openers in the last 11 years. I love that one of them was against us! Hee Hee! Woot!