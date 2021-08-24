Mac Jones Might Be on The Phins Alter of Sacrifice on Week 1?

Fin-Loco
Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 12,473
- Reaction score
- 31,015
- Location
- Land of Loco!
Oh pretty please. This would be wonderful.
Week one rookie who can't beat out Cam and sobs openly. Oh, pretty please.I wouldn't underestimate him. He has poise.
I wouldn't underestimate him. He has poise.
Based on what, the Philly game? It looked like Philly fielded players allergic to footballs.I wouldn't underestimate him. He has poise. He can get it really going when he gets into a flow.
You may be correct. The first game for all teams is crucial because everyone wants to get a great start. Surprisingly, I think we have a better chance of winning the one against the Patriots between the first two games. I hope I am wrong, and we win against the Bills too, but they do have our number, and until I see otherwise, I will give them the edge. That said, I don't think winning against the Patriots will be easy. Belichick will be prepared. Below is their win/loss record of every first game from the last 11 years. As we can see, they have some victories against some pretty decent teams and only have lost 2 openers in the last 11 years. I love that one of them was against us! Hee Hee! Woot!I don’t for a second believe BB will trot out a rookie week 1
Lol...... Flores will give him defensive looks that wiil have him doing this....I wouldn't underestimate him. He has poise. He can get it really going when he gets into a flow.
View attachment 83773