 Mac Jones Might Be on The Phins Alter of Sacrifice on Week 1? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mac Jones Might Be on The Phins Alter of Sacrifice on Week 1?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,473
Reaction score
31,015
Location
Land of Loco!

Oh pretty please. This would be wonderful.

Angry Jake Gyllenhaal GIF
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,705
Reaction score
1,400
I wouldn't underestimate him. He has poise. He can get it really going when he gets into a flow.

12.jpg
 
Last edited:
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
1,861
Reaction score
2,782
Location
Everywhere
Beach Bum said:
I wouldn't underestimate him. He has poise. He can get it really going when he gets into a flow.
Click to expand...
Based on what, the Philly game? It looked like Philly fielded players allergic to footballs.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,705
Reaction score
1,400
Hopefully, y'all are correct. I wasn't finished with my post. I was a little slow with the upload. Oops. Sorry about that. My bad. :-)
 
MD

MD

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,656
Reaction score
6,233
Location
St Louis
Not happening. Cam is light years ahead of jones and BB has to win this year to prove he was every bit as valuable to their run as Brady was. He’s not opening the door to starting with a loss.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
1,705
Reaction score
1,400
Jimi said:
I don’t for a second believe BB will trot out a rookie week 1
Click to expand...
You may be correct. The first game for all teams is crucial because everyone wants to get a great start. Surprisingly, I think we have a better chance of winning the one against the Patriots between the first two games. I hope I am wrong, and we win against the Bills too, but they do have our number, and until I see otherwise, I will give them the edge. That said, I don't think winning against the Patriots will be easy. Belichick will be prepared. Below is their win/loss record of every first game from the last 11 years. As we can see, they have some victories against some pretty decent teams and only have lost 2 openers in the last 11 years. I love that one of them was against us! Hee Hee! Woot!

PatriotsFirstGameRecord.PNG
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
10,442
Reaction score
13,750
Location
New Jersey
BB at his best. Lets not forget New England ran Miami into oblivion last year. Lets not forget how far up Miami's azzez they ran the ball. I wouldn't overlook New England just because of Cam Newtons mishaps. Just saying!!!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom