 Mac Jones to Jags | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mac Jones to Jags

circumstances

circumstances

Michael Buble's a beast
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
24,600
Reaction score
61,177
To back up Fabio.

If only he was half the player Blake Bortles was...
 
Pederson will be good for him, he ain't getting on the field though, Lawrence would need to be hit with a semi to get sidelined. I seriously thought he was done for the season when he got that ankle/foot/leg thing last year. Jags and Pats can go eff themselves either way, both top 5 hated franchises for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom